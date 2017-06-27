Wimbledon qualifying improved for Erakovic

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 16:59

Marina Erakovic enters familiar, but albeit unwanted territory on Tuesday when qualifying begins for Wimbledon.

The 29-year-old has to repeat her effort at last year’s grass court Grand Slam to make it through to the main draw, but it’s a challenge she’s up for.

It won’t be easy, but winning six matches before losing to Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck at a $US100,000 ITF tournament in Ilkley last week has given Erakovic a confidence boost.

Also, she says her previous experience of playing at the Bank of England Sports Centre in Roehampton, where qualifying takes place, will stand her in good stead.

"I’ve always done well at Roehampton, since I was a junior," Erakovic said of the venue that’s 5.5km away from the main Wimbledon tennis venue.

"I know those courts really well, obviously, that doesn’t guarantee you anything, but I know what to expect, I’ve been around the block.

"I don’t think it eases anything, but it gives me peace of mind and I feel alright about playing on Tuesday."

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club have upped the profile of the qualifying tournament this year.

Matches will be shown live on BBC for the first time, it’s become a ticketed event and facilities have been improved, including a giant screen for spectators.

No doubt some of this was motivated by the belief that Maria Sharapova would be playing in qualifying.

However, the Russian has pulled out because of a thigh injury, so things will be more low key than anticipated.

"For sure, it would have been a media thing if she was going to play," Erakovic said.

"But I think they’ve been trying to improve qualifying over the last few years.

"This year they’ve made a big effort. I don’t think it’s all because of Sharapova.

"Last year was a tough one, it rained a lot, the conditions weren’t great and the courts were dreadful.

"A lot of players were slipping and getting hurt and the facilities weren’t big enough to hold everyone when it was pouring outside.

"Hopefully it’s improved this year, because it is Wimbledon after all, no matter if it’s qualifying and there’s a status quo that has to be maintained, even if it’s not played on the Wimbledon grounds."

Grass has long been Erakovic’s favourite surface, but for many it’s an unusual surface they rarely get to play on.

It can take young, inexperienced players in qualifying a while to adjust to the faster courts and it can also pose a problem if the grass is slippery.

The weather forecast for the next four days at Wimbledon isn’t good, with rain predicted.

For some tournaments, qualifying is something that’s a hassle which has to be got through before the main draw matches begin.

But Erakovic says it’s important that at Wimbledon they keep to the same high standards in qualifying that there are in the main draw, even if the courts are damp and there’s a backlog of matches.

"Obviously they’d like to get through the matches, but that’s when it comes down to the players and their safety," she said.

"If you get two players on court who say ‘no, we’re not playing because this is unsafe,’ they’re not going to make us play.

"So there has to be good judgement from the players themselves. It’s harder for the youngsters coming onto grass and they don’t really know.

"But trust me, they find out pretty quick!

Erakovic plays her first round qualifying match against Switzerland’s Amra Sadikovic third match on court 11 from 11am London time (midnight NZ time).