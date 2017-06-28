Erakovic Wimbledon qualifying delayed

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 07:10

Marina Erakovic has taken the court for her first round singles qualifying match at Wimbledon on Tuesday because of persistent rain.

Play was suspended at 1.10pm and although the rain did stop briefly, the call was made at 5pm to cancel all play for the day.

Erakovic’s match against Amra Sadikovic from Switzerland with scheduled to be the third match on the BBC televised court 11, but the first match on that court didn’t get completed.

The weather forecast for Wednesday is only slightly better, with rain expected in the morning, before finer spells.