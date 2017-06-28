Jeremy Curwin appointed as new CEO of Canterbury Cricket

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 17:44

Jeremy Curwin has been appointed as the Chief Executive of Canterbury Cricket. Jeremy Curwin replaces Lee Germon who has accepted a role as the General Manager of Sydney Thunder.

Canterbury Cricket Board Chairman, Ashley Taggart, said that Jeremy Curwin was a stand-out candidate in a very qualified field of applicants and that he brought with him an understanding of elite sport and running highly motivated teams towards goals and a common vision. Jeremy Curwin excelled as being a strategic thinker, with a high attention to detail and possessing strong leadership skills.

Jeremy Curwin’s most previous role has been as the Head of Commerical Operations at Somerset County Cricket Club. In his 5 years in this role, he has helped Somerest CCC increase their sponsorship revenue by 30% year on year as well as bucking the national trend in the UK, by increasing the Somerset CCC membership base. He introduced a media and digital strategy that led to subsequent increases in social media following at the Somerset CCC.

Prior to that, Jeremy Curwin has worked at Bath Rugby Club as their Commercial Manager and Marketing and Communications Director and with Red Bull where he was the Regional Brand Manager and the Mainstream Sports Manager.

Jeremy Curwin will start his role in late September and will move to Christchurch with his partner and young family.