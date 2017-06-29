Marina Erakovic wins delayed match at Wimbledon Qualifying

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 07:38

Marina Erakovic has advanced to the second round of qualifying at Wimbledon with a 4-6 6-3 6-2 win over Amra Sadikovic from Switzerland.

After waiting over a day for her first round match to begin at the Bank of England Sports Centre in Roehampton, the players finally took to the court on an overcast and chilly Wednesday afternoon.

It was a confident start from Erakovic, while there were unforced errors in Sadikovic’s first service game and Erakovic got a quick break.

But she got in a hole and had a break point against her in the third game, which she saved, then followed it up with two big aces for a 3-0 lead.

A good start, but that game was a sign this wasn’t going to be plain sailing for the New Zealand No 1 and two games later she was broken.

There was in total five games in a row that Sadikovic won. The rot was stopped with Erakovic holding serve when down 3-5, but Sadikovic served out the opening set, completing it with an ace.

Erakovic got a break in the fourth game of the second set and she consolidated that for a 4-1 lead. The tied had most definitely turned.

When Erakovic was serving for the set, there was the biggest battle of any games in the match.

Sadikovic did drop shot on a second serve to save the first set point, Erakovic put an approach shot into the net on next point.

Sadikovic dug out a ball by her feet at the net to save another set point and with the third of them Erakovic hit too wide with an attempted forehand down the line.

More drama as Erakovic missed with a forehand cross court on the next one, but at last she got the set when Sadikovic mistimed a backhand slice returning a serve.

Erakovic took that momentum into the third set, getting a break in the first game and when she was leading 2-1, Sadikovic called a trainer for an issue with her upper back.

Erakovic had one of her most comfortable service holds when play resumed and although Sadikovic won a couple of games, Erakovic never looked like losing the match from there.

"I knew going into the match it was going to be tough. I know her, I played her four of five years ago on grass," Erakovic said.

"She has a good serve and plays classic grass court tennis.

"I felt like I was bit nervous in the first set, I think everybody is in the first round.

"But I managed to chip away slowly regain my composure and really fight hard.

"I’ll pat myself on the back, I did a good job to put the first set behind me and keep going."

In the second round of qualifying on Thursday, Erakovic will play 21-year-old Rebecca Peterson from Sweden, who is ranked 172 in the world.

Erakovic says she determined to take another step forward with her game in that match and have an aggressive approach.

"I’m definitely looking to hit out a bit more," she said.

"Give a bit of direction on the ball, especially on my forehand.

"I want to find the rhythm on my serve a bit, sometimes I felt I was rushing it, I need to slow it down."

Meanwhile New Zealand’s Michael Venus and American Ryan Harrison have been confirmed as the 10th seeds in the men’s doubles at Wimbledon. The high seeding comes as a result of their triumph at the French Open last month.