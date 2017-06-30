Erakovic into final round of Wimbledon qualifying

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 06:22

Marina Erakovic has won her second round qualifying match at Wimbledon, defeating Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson 6-1 7-5.

She is now one victory away from coming through qualifying at the grass court Grand Slam for the second straight year.

As the scoreline suggests, it was a match where the New Zealander dominated one set, but had to battle in the second, with the only break coming in the 11th game of it.

Played on court 15 at the Bank of England Sports Centre and in front of around 70 spectators, Erakovic showed she was in a determined mood and looked to go for winners early in points and also use on her big serve.

"I thought I did well to get off to a good start in the first set and I did well to hold onto that lead," Erakovic said.

"I knew from yesterday (beating Amra Sadikovic from Switzerland in three sets) I wanted to stay strong, make sure I was focussed in that first set and keep going.

"In the second, I felt like I had quite a few chances to break early on and they just didn’t go my way.

"One landed on the line on the baseline and from then on she started to gain confidence and play a bit better.

"She was moving really well and it was hard for me to find the corners.

"So it was a tough battle in the end, but I’m really proud of myself for making sure I was mentally tough in the end, to fight it out again."

When Erakovic’s serve is on song, she’s a far more dangerous player and there were times in her match against Peterson where she was able to rely on it to get her out of trouble.

Rarely did Peterson have opportunities to put any pressure on Erakovic’s serve with her returns.

"She was a different player from yesterday and she stood really far back," Erakovic said.

"I tried to get the angles going a bit more, which is sometimes easier and makes the serve look better.

"But I think going into the next one, I’ll accelerate a bit more in the second serve, get a bit more length."

In the final round of qualifying Erakovic faces 17-year-old Destanee Aiava from Australia.

She is ranked 170 in the world, while Erakovic is 129, but has been one of the most impressive players, losing just six games in the four sets she’s played.

At Brisbane earlier this year Aiava had a close match against Svetlana Kuznetsova, losing 6-4 6-3.

Her most recent tournament was at Ilkley, Yorkshire, where she lost in the second round of qualifying.

Erakovic was at the same tournament and came through qualifying to lose in the second round.