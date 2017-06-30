Rowing: Osborne wins first round

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 00:07

Single sculler Hannah Osborne has beaten South Africa's Kirsten McCann in the first round of the Princess Royal Challenge Cup at the Henley Royal Regatta in Henley-on-Thames, England.

Osborne, who is the only member of the New Zealand elite team competing on the Thames today, won in convincing style against the two-time Olympian, finishing nearly three lengths ahead in a time of 8:38. She will now progress to the semi-finals.

Unlike multi-lane international regattas, Henley operates a knock-out draw with only two boats racing in each heat. The regatta sees crews race head to head over a one mile 550 yard course on the river Thames, which is 112 metres longer than the standard international distance of 2,000 metres.

The rest of the New Zealand elite team will take to the water tomorrow for first rounds.