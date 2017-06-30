Former Black Cap calls time on his career

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 11:59

Andrew Mathieson has decided to retire from cricket, almost seven years after making his first-class debut. After starting his professional career at Northern Districts, he made the move to Central Districts where he enjoyed much success.

He had a stand out 2014/15 season for the Stags, and his record 31 Ford Trophy wickets in that season will stand for many more years to come.

"Matho has been an integral part of the Stags set up since his arrival from our Northern borders several years ago and has provided us with many lasting memories both on and off the field", comments Lance Hamilton, Manager of High Performance for Central Districts Cricket.

"From my perspective, Matho the man and the character will be missed just as much as the player who donned the Stags crest across the various formats and his presence will be sorely missed in the dressing room" added Hamilton.

A real highlight of Andrew’s career was getting to represent the Black Caps against England in Durham in June 2015, taking the wicket of Jason Roy with his first ball in international cricket.

"I want to take this opportunity on behalf of CD Cricket and our wider community to wish Matho all the best for the future and especially to him and Sarah for the birth of their little girl in September. We are grateful for his commitment and contribution to The Stags, and we will certainly miss him" concluded Hamilton.