Silver Ferns triallists announced

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 15:49

The opportunity to wear the Black Dress will go on the line when 25 Silver Fern hopefuls go head-to-head at the upcoming trials.

The trials will take place in Auckland from Monday 31 July - Friday 4 August with the Silver Ferns and Silver Ferns Development Squads to be announced on August 7.

From the Silver Ferns squad, a team for the Netball Quad Series and Taini Jamison Trophy will also be announced.

To be eligible to trial, players needed to have played for a New Zealand team in the 2017 ANZ Premiership.

Silver Ferns Triallists

SHOOTERS

NAME - 2017 TEAM

Monica Falkner - WBOP Magic

Bailey Mes - SKYCITY Mystics

Tiana Metuarau - Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse

Te Paea Selby-Rickit - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel

Maria Tutaia - SKYCITY Mystics

Maia Wilson - Northern Stars

MIDCOURT

NAME - 2017 TEAM

Gina Crampton - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel

Kayla Cullen - Northern Stars

Shannon Francois - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel

Wendy Frew - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel

Claire Kersten - Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse

Erikana Pedersen - Silvermoon Tactix

Grace Rasmussen - WBOP Magic

Samantha Sinclair - WBOP Magic

Whitney Souness - Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse

Elisapeta Toeava - SKYCITY Mystics

DEFENDERS

NAME - 2017 TEAM

Karin Burger - Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse

Temalisi Fakahokotau - Silvermoon Tactix

Katrina Grant - Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse

Kelly Jury - WBOP Magic

Phoenix Karaka - Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse

Storm Purvis - SKYCITY Mystics

Michaela Sokolich-Beatson - SKYCITY Mystics

Zoe Walker - Silvermoon Tactix

Jane Watson - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel

Training Partners

NAME - 2017 TEAM

Ellie Bird - Silvermoon Tactix

Jamie Hume - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel

Aliyah Dunn - Netball South (Beko Netball League)

Jennifer O’Connell - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel

Abby Erwood - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel