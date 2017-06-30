Silver Ferns triallists announced

|
The opportunity to wear the Black Dress will go on the line when 25 Silver Fern hopefuls go head-to-head at the upcoming trials.
The trials will take place in Auckland from Monday 31 July - Friday 4 August with the Silver Ferns and Silver Ferns Development Squads to be announced on August 7.
From the Silver Ferns squad, a team for the Netball Quad Series and Taini Jamison Trophy will also be announced.
To be eligible to trial, players needed to have played for a New Zealand team in the 2017 ANZ Premiership.
Silver Ferns Triallists
SHOOTERS
NAME - 2017 TEAM
Monica Falkner - WBOP Magic
Bailey Mes - SKYCITY Mystics
Tiana Metuarau - Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse
Te Paea Selby-Rickit - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel
Maria Tutaia - SKYCITY Mystics
Maia Wilson - Northern Stars
MIDCOURT
NAME - 2017 TEAM
Gina Crampton - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel
Kayla Cullen - Northern Stars
Shannon Francois - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel
Wendy Frew - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel
Claire Kersten - Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse
Erikana Pedersen - Silvermoon Tactix
Grace Rasmussen - WBOP Magic
Samantha Sinclair - WBOP Magic
Whitney Souness - Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse
Elisapeta Toeava - SKYCITY Mystics
DEFENDERS
NAME - 2017 TEAM
Karin Burger - Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse
Temalisi Fakahokotau - Silvermoon Tactix
Katrina Grant - Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse
Kelly Jury - WBOP Magic
Phoenix Karaka - Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse
Storm Purvis - SKYCITY Mystics
Michaela Sokolich-Beatson - SKYCITY Mystics
Zoe Walker - Silvermoon Tactix
Jane Watson - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel
Training Partners
NAME - 2017 TEAM
Ellie Bird - Silvermoon Tactix
Jamie Hume - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel
Aliyah Dunn - Netball South (Beko Netball League)
Jennifer O’Connell - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel
Abby Erwood - Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel
