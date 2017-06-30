Travel reminders as Capital City gets set for Lions showdown

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 16:52

If you’re planning to travel across Wellington tomorrow (Saturday), including to sports or other activities, Wellingtonians are advised to leave much earlier than normal. The city will be extremely busy with traffic and rugby fans - and the going will be inevitably slower.

With tens of thousands of visiting fans in the city for match day, including drivers unfamiliar with our roads, Wellington City Council is advising patience and planning from locals looking to travel across Wellington.

In addition, road closures to Courtenay Place and side streets, in place from early Saturday to Sunday morning, should also be factored in.

Bus services will be diverted along Wakefield, Cable and Taranaki streets. For full details please check www.Metlink.org.nz

Any motorist needing to get across town should consider adding up to an hour to normal travel times, in particular if flying out from Wellington Airport, where thousands of fans will be arriving.

Closer to game time tomorrow evening, a number of roads will be closed around Westpac Stadium, as usual for large events - so rugby fans are urged to walk to the ground along the waterfront Fan Trail and get there early - and motorists are urged to avoid the general area.

Congestion is also likely on Sunday - especially on the way Wellington Airport - as thousands of fans start to leave the city.