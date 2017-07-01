New Zealanders show force at Henley Royal Regatta

Saturday, 1 July, 2017 - 11:00

The New Zealand team were out in force on the Thames River at the Henley Royal Regatta at Henley-on-Thames in the United Kingdom today.

A day packed with heats saw some sensational performances for the New Zealanders with seven victories from eight races.

With only a slight breeze the conditions on the historic course made for some excellent head to head racing.

Hannah Osborne powered to victory in her second heat of the women’s single sculls forcing Olympian Jennifer Cleary of Australia out of contention for the Princess Royal Challenge Cup.

Osborne looked comfortable as she took on her second race down the Thames, eventually crossing the line four lengths ahead of Cleary in a time of 8:37.

Men’s single sculler Matt Dunham also scored a resounding win over ex-New Zealand elite lightweight Adam Ling.

Dunham finished in a time of 7:58 to progress to the semi-finals of the illustrious Diamond Challenge Sculls, forcing the former New Zealand lightweight to settle for second.

In the women’s pair event Kerri Gowler and Grace Prendergast, currently the fastest in their class in the world, made easy work of Sam Courty and Caragh McMurtry to win in style.

The second New Zealand pair of Kirstyn Goodger and Jackie Gowler also looked formidable as they charged down the course, knocking out vs Natalie Hardy and Luana Coad.

The victories however mean that the two kiwi crews will now face each other in the semi-final with only one to progress.

The men’s pair of Alex Kennedy and Cameron Webster faced the European champions Guiseppe Vicino and Matteo Lodo in the first heat of the Silver Goblets and Nickalls’ Challenge Cup.

Vicino and Lodo, bronze medallists at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, took the lead from the start, forcing Kennedy and Webster to chase down the one mile 550-yard course. Despite best efforts the Kiwis wouldn’t get past the Italians, who won by three lengths.

Recent world cup winners Brooke Donoghue and Olivia Loe won the first round of the women’s double sculls by a very comfortable five lengths over the Exeter University duo of Lingard and Olusanya.

In the men’s double sculls John Storey and Chris Harris beat Simon Woodfine and Harry Bond of the Vesta Rowing Club.

The two-time Olympians and recent world cup winners Storey and Harris crossed the line a comfortable three and a quarter lengths clear of their rivals.

The women’s eight left Edinburgh University in their wake in the first heat of the illustrious Remenham Challenge Cup.

Edinburgh could only do their best to hang on as the New Zealand crew, coxed by Sam Bosworth, charged down the course. The New Zealanders notched up their first win by over three lengths to progress to the semi-final.

Racing continues tomorrow with an exciting schedule including the men’s eight making their first bid for the Grand Challenge Cup.

Full schedule, entries, results and live streaming can be found at hrr.co.uk.