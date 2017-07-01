LPL3 NBA 2K17 Playoffs begin in NZ on Sunday

Saturday, 1 July, 2017 - 08:20

After 250 players began the LPL3 NBA 2K17 in association with Logitech G competition, the final 16 competitors have been found and the playoffs will begin this weekend.

Players from Dunedin to Auckland registered in the tournament, all keen on a share of the $10,000 prize pool.

The Elite 8 in the PS4 bracket will now meet to decide who will advance to the Final 4 with the action beginning at 3pm on Sunday.

Every player will be looking to advance towards the televised Grand Final that will be staged live at SKYCITY Theatre on Wednesday, July 26.

The national champion will pocket $4000 and a $1000 sponsors package.

LPL Director Duane Mutu says the response to the tournament has been great.

"We have seen an amazing level of interest in this competition and we have been thrilled with the amount of engagement we have enjoyed on social media," Mutu says.

"There’s a huge eSports boom in New Zealand and it’s great to see how many people are involved."

This competition is the first time LPL has promoted a sports-based title, which makes this event unique.

"We had strong participation in our previous events such as Call of Duty but we felt it was time to dip our toes into the sports pond and the results have been pleasing," Mutu says.

"NBA 2K is one of the world’s most popular sports titles so we knew this would be a big hit in New Zealand."

The NBA, in conjunction with Take-Two Interactive, recently launched the NBA 2K League in North America, which points to the popularity of game around the world.

Fans can follow the action on Facebook, Twitch and Twitter via the letsplay.live website on Sunday.

Next weekend the action will switch to the Xbox One bracket.

PS4 Elite 8: Sunday July 2, NZT 3pm | AEST 1pm

Players:

Jack "Jaacko" Stevenson, Auckland

Sharaz "Tyceno" Aslam, Auckland

Brent "Brentton_42" Harrison, Auckland

Paul "Zirinic_" Cooper, Auckland

Frederick "Penaredonda" Penaredonda, Hamilton

Te Awanui "Minnislug"Waaka, Dunedin

Max "McGil" McGilvary, Wellington

Troy "Pencil" McClure, Wellington

LPL3 NBA2K17 Event Schedule

PS4 Elite 8, Sunday, 2 July, 3-7PM

Xbox Elite 8, Sunday, 9 July, 3-7PM

PS4 Final 4, Sunday, July 16, 3-7PM

Xbox Final 4, Sunday, July 16, 3-7PM

PS4 Final, Sunday, July 23, 3-7PM

Xbox Final, Sunday, July 23, 3-7PM

Grand Finals, July 26th, 7:30PM

How to Watch

Play offs will be streamed free on:

Online: www.letsplay.live

Facebook: Letsplaylpl

Twitter: @letsplay_live

Twitch: www.twitch.tv/letsplaylive

Grand Final live on SKY Sport

Wednesday, July 26

SKYCITY Theatre

Level 3, SKYCITY Auckland

Cnr of Wellesley and Hobson Streets

Auckland, New Zealand

Broadcasters

Letsplay.live

SKY Sport

Promoter

Letsplay.live

Event:

LPL3 NBA2K17 in association with Logitech G

Game:

NBA2K17 (Basketball sports simulation)

Prize Pool

$10,000 cash and prizes

Entry fee:

Free to enter

Social Tags:

#NBA2K17

#LPL3