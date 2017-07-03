Global Workshop in Dunedin

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 08:24

A High Performance Rugby Union Workshop at Otago Polytechnic in July has attracted high-level practitioners from around the world.

The world-class workshop, which focuses on High Performance Conditioning, has drawn participants from Argentina, Spain and South Africa as well as from within New Zealand. It will cover all aspects of strength and conditioning training and related activity including sports psychology, movement analysis, gym-based strength/power and sport nutrition.

The top-level presenters including Mat Blair, Otago Polytechnic’s Senior Lecturer and Academic Leader, Dr Ken Hodge from Otago University and Argentinian strength and conditioning expert, Alejandro Pastor.

The event, from 12-14 July, holds global significance, with the launch of GPSports newest product, EVO. This is the world’s first GPS unit that meets World Rugby’s new specifications for match play. Otago Polytechnic is the first institution in the world to have the accredited units.