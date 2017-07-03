OFC final details confirmed

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 14:24

The All Whites now know the details of the route they must take to earn a shot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia after confirmation of the dates and venues for the Stage 3 final of Oceania qualifying.

New Zealand earned a place in the final in impressive fashion, holding off the challenges of New Caledonia and Fiji to top Group A without conceding a goal.

The race was much tighter in Group B as the Solomon Islands edged out Tahiti and Papua New Guinea on the last match day to secure a home-and-away meeting with the All Whites.

Anthony Hudson’s side will enjoy home advantage first up, taking on the Solomon Islands at Auckland’s QBE Stadium on Friday 1 September, before heading to Honiara for the return leg at Lawson Tama Stadium on Tuesday 5 July.

The aggregate winner across the two legs will then progress to a two-legged intercontinental play-off against the fifth-placed team from CONMEBOL in November for a place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

The full match details for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifiers Stage 3 Final are as follows:

New Zealand vs Solomon Islands

QBE Stadium, Auckland

Friday 1 September

Kick-off: 7.35pm (local time)

Solomon Islands vs New Zealand

Lawson Tama Stadium, Honiara

Tuesday 5 September

Kick-off: 2pm (local time)

Tickets for the home game will be available via Ticketek and will go on sale from July 17.