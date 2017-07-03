Statement from Waikato Rugby Union on injured player

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 16:19

A Southern United Rugby Club player is in the Intensive Care Unit at Middlemore Hospital following a serious incident during a game against Taupiri Rugby Club on Saturday 1 July, resulting in a spinal injury.

The details of the accident are not yet confirmed, but it appears that the injured player had been tackled and that players subsequently fall on top of him. A full investigation into the accident will be conducted.

Play was immediately stopped following the accident and an ambulance called. The injured player underwent spinal surgery on Saturday night and medical staff are assessing next steps.

At this stage the injured player’s name will not be released at the request of his family, who have asked that media respect their privacy during a difficult time.

"Waikato Rugby Union and the Rugby Foundation’s main focus at this time is providing support to the player’s family, his club, and the Waikato rugby community affected by this terrible accident," said Waikato Rugby Union (WRU) Operations Manager Bill Heslop.

WRU will not be providing any additional comment at this time.