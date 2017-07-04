Watson heading home to Silvermoon Tactix

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 11:14

In one of the first player contracting announcements for the 2018 ANZ Premiership netball competition, defender Jane Watson has been secured by the Silvermoon Tactix for 2018.

The call of home has finally proved too hard to resist for Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel defender Jane Watson.

This is a real coup for the Silvermoon Tactix and a signal of confidence in the coaching, high performance programme, management and support services personnel in Netball Mainland.

After a sublime campaign with the Steel which earned her ANZ Premiership Player of the Year honours, Watson will bid farewell to the franchise to bolster the defensive ranks of the Silvermoon Tactix in 2018.

Watson, born in Christchurch, played for the Tactix from 2012 to 2014 before moving south to the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel, for a change of scene. In 2016, Watson was selected for the Silver Ferns and has been a regular in the side since then.

"It was an incredibly tough decision because I’ve just loved every minute down here. However, this is bigger than netball - it’s the right decision for me personally," she said.

Representing her home zone certainly has a huge element of pride attached and Watson is eager to see the red, black and blue of the Silvermoon Tactix be a dominant force on the national netball scene.

Netball pundits would question leaving a championship-winning team but Watson is confident the Tactix franchise was on the verge of a transformation.

"They realised that change needed to happen and I saw some positive results of that towards the end of this season. I am really looking forward to re-joining the Tactix and being part of a new journey," she said.

Silvermoon Tactix Head Coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek said "We are delighted to have Jane come home to the Mainland to play her Netball. Jane will add to the performance and cultural changes we have already implemented and brings an expectation of success both on and off the court."

Watson has played under Head Coach Marianne Delany-Hoshek previously at NZA level and is familiar with a number of players who are likely to be on the Silvermoon Tactix roster for 2018.

The 2018 ANZ Premiership commences in May 2018, post Commonwealth Games.