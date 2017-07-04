BNZ Crusaders team named to play the Highlanders in warm-up game

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 15:38

The BNZ Crusaders will play the Highlanders for the third time this season in a warm-up game in Timaru this Thursday. The game is in preparation for the final round of Super Rugby regular play the following week, followed by the start of the finals series in which both teams are guaranteed a spot.

Number 8, Jordan Taufua, will captain the team with fellow loose-forward Heiden Bedwell-Curtis and reserve halfback Bryn Hall as his vice-captains.

The "friendly" will be an opportunity for a number of players to return to play for the BNZ Crusaders following injuries earlier in the season, including Tim Perry who will start at loosehead prop; Mitchell Dunshea who will start at lock; and outside backs Jone Macilai and Digby Ioane who will come off the bench.

Five players from outside of the BNZ Crusaders squad - Chris Gawler, Jonno Osbourne, Shannon Frizell, Braydon Ennor and Vernon Fredericks - will also get the chance to have a run off the bench.

Robertson says the game is a great chance for the team to reconnect as they head into the next phase of the Super Rugby competition: "After a month with no fixtures, the team is fizzing and ready to take the field on Thursday. This game will be a great opportunity for us to find our rhythm again and test our match readiness against a top quality side."

The BNZ Crusaders will bus to Timaru on Thursday morning for a 3pm kick-off at Alpine Energy Stadium. Tickets are available through www.ticketdirect.co.nz or the Ticket Direct app.

BNZ Crusaders team to play the Highlanders:

1. Tim Perry

2. Ben Funnell

3. Michael Alaalatoa

4. Quinten Strange

5. Mitchell Dunshea

6. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis (VC)

7. Jed Brown

8. Jordan Taufua (C)

9. Mitchell Drummond

10. Mitchell Hunt

11. George Bridge

12. Sean Wainui

13. Seta Tamanivalu

14. Manasa Mataele

15. David Havili

RESERVES

16. Andrew Makalio

17. Chris Gawler

18. Oliver Jager

19. Jonno Osbourne

20. Shannon Frizell

21. Bryn Hall (VC)

22. Marty McKenzie

23. Braydon Ennor

24. Jone Macilai

25. Vernon Fredericks

-- Digby Ioane