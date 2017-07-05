New milestone for GODZone Expedition Race

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 09:28

The world’s largest expedition adventure race has reached another major milestone with entries into GODZone Chapter 7 reaching 100 teams.

The sell out New Zealand event released 10 additional team entries on the 1st July that were quickly snapped up by adventure racing hopefuls from around the globe.

Race Director Warren Bates says the special entry release was a first for the expedition event, which has been growing rapidly since its inception back in 2011, and reflected demand from teams who had missed out on a race spot.

" We had already sold out at 90 teams in record time. It would have been our largest field ever. The additional 10 spots have now pushed GODZone into the history books as the largest expedition adventure race ever to be held worldwide which is an outstanding result for everyone involved."

New Zealand’s World Heritage area of Fiordland will play host to Chapter 7 from the 1st - 10th March 2018, the first time the race has been held in the region.

International competitors have been drawn to the stunning location with teams representing Costa Rica, Canada, the Czech Republic, the UK, Sweden, France, Australia, South Africa, USA, Argentina, Japan and Kuwait all entered for the 2018 event.

For more information on GODZone; http://www.facebook.com/godzoneadventure or http://godzoneadventure.com/