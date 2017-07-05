Sports board appointees step up to the plate

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 09:47

Sport and Recreation Minister Jonathan Coleman has today announced a suite of new appointments to a range of sports boards.

"I believe that strong leadership which sets a clear strategic direction is important for our sport boards in New Zealand. To achieve this a diverse range of people, skills and backgrounds are needed," says Dr Coleman.

"Joining the Sport New Zealand board are experienced sport administrator Hilary Poole and former New Zealand Hockey captain Kylie Clegg.

"Olympic cyclist Sarah Ulmer ONZM has been reappointed to the Drug Free Sport Board for a further year. Keven Mealamu MNZM, former All Black and World Cup winner, has also been appointed to the board for a three-year term.

"Former Silver Ferns Coach, Ruth Aitken ONZM joins the New Zealand Sports Tribunal for a five-year term. Ms Aitken has recently returned from heading Singapore’s national netball programme and holds a high performance management role with the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic netball team.

"Doug McKay ONZM has also been re-appointed for a further three-year term to the Eden Park Trust Board, which he currently chairs.

"Mr McKay’s leadership and commercial experience as a director of major New Zealand companies brings critical leadership to the board particularly as it develops a new financial strategy for a premier sport stadium in Auckland.

"These new appointments all bring significant knowledge and experience to their roles and will be an asset to their respective Boards.

"I would also like to acknowledge the outgoing Board members for their service."