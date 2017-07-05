Breakers open season with three home games in first four rounds

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 10:34

The SKYCITY Breakers will play ten games at Spark Arena and four games at the North Shore Events Centre and begin their campaign with a Spark Arena clash against the Cairns Taipans on October 8, as the four times championship winning Breakers enjoy three of their first four games at home.

The full schedule for the 2017/18 Australian National Basketball League season was released today, confirming the split of venues for the SKYCITY Breakers and for the first time, breaks in the season to allow for FIBA World Cup qualifying windows in November and February.

SKYCITY Breakers General Manager Dillon Boucher says there is a buzz around the office as is always the case when the schedule is released, especially with the club hosting three of their first four games on home territory.

"Schedule day is a big day in the office, the culmination of many hours of planning and work from all of the clubs and the NBL, but also it signals the start of so much more activity now the schedule is locked and loaded," said Boucher.

"Memberships will very soon be on sale now that we have the games locked in, with packages for both of our venues, season tickets for the entire campaign, and we are able to go to market with our courtside hospitality packages - again either for the entire season or on a per game basis.

"But this is also a reminder that the season is not far away and that we are about to play for another championship. And there is a genuine lift in energy and interest from everyone in the club and from all of our stakeholders and supporters in Breaker Nation. We have noticed that already in the off-season, there is a genuine air of anticipation around the upcoming NBL season."

While the start to the season is loaded with home games, a feature towards the end of the campaign is a long wait to host a game that is always a big one with the fans and media. The Breakers must wait until January 25 for the first visit of Melbourne United to the North Shore Events Centre, with a quick follow up on February 11 as the same teams clash at Spark Arena. This game will be further ramped up now that Melbourne is coached by former Breakers boss Dean Vickerman, following his move from Sydney in the off-season.

SKYCITY Breakers forward Mika Vukona echoed the excitement from the front office with news of the confirmed schedule.

"I can’t wait, this is great to finally be able to map out our season, to know who we are playing and when. The draw looks great, I like the idea of a front-loaded home start to the season. In some ways that increases the pressure with the home games early on but bring it on I say, that is the sort of pressure we train and prepare for.

"With the roster we already have on board and knowing that the coaching staff are going to do a great job in finding our final recruits and imports, this is going to be a fun season and we will be doing all we can to be a fun team to watch. Bring on the 8th October and the thought of running out into Spark Arena with a full house making plenty of noise - I wish it wasn’t three months away!"