NZTR Horse of the Year finalists

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 10:58

The strength of the current New Zealand three-year-old crop is emphasised in the first release of finalists for the 2016-17 New Zealand Thoroughbred Horse of the Year Awards.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR) today announced the finalists for five of the six racehorse

categories, with the finalists for Jumper of the Year to be determined later in the month.

The five finalists for Three-Year-Old of the Year have all been classic winners this season and Bonneval and Gingernuts were Group I winners on both sides of the Tasman. La Diosa was a Group I winner in New Zealand and a Group II winner in Australia and Jon Snow was a dual Group I-

placegetter in New Zealand and a Group I and Group II winner in Australia.

Bonneval, Gingernuts and Jon Snow are also finalists in the stayers category and three-year-old Saracino is a finalist for Sprinter of the Year.

All finalists are also eligible for the Horse of the Year award, which will be announced at a gala dinner in Auckland, at the Langham Hotel, on Sunday, September 10.

Champion two-year-old: Gold Fever, Melody Belle, Summer Passage.

Champion three-year-old: Bonneval, Gingernuts, Jon Snow, La Diosa, Ugo Foscolo.

Champion sprinter (up to 1500m): Kawi, Saracino, Signify, Start Wondering.

Champion middle distance (1501m-2100m): Kawi, Thee Auld Floozie, Volkstok’n’barrell, Willie Cazals.

Champion stayer (2101m and further): Bonneval, Chenille, Chocante, Gingernuts, Jacksstar, Jon Snow, Lizzie L’Amour.