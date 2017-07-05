Black Ferns squad for 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup named

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 12:52

The Black Ferns squad for the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup (WRWC) has been named today by Head Coach Glenn Moore.

The 28-strong squad will travel to Ireland on 1 August in their bid to win the four-yearly tournament in Dublin and Belfast.

The team is (with province and Test caps):

FORWARDS

Aldora Itunu - Auckland 11

Toka Natua - Waikato 11

Aleisha Nelson - Auckland 23

Sosoli Talawadua - Waikato 3

Fiao'o Faamausili - captain - Auckland 47

Becky Wood - North Harbour 2

Charmaine Smith - North Harbour 11

Eloise Blackwell - Auckland 27

Charmaine McMenamin - Auckland 9

Les Ketu - Bay of Plenty 5

Linda Itunu - Auckland 33

Rawinia Everitt - Counties Manukau 22

Sarah Goss - Manawatu 5

Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate - Counties Manukau1 5

Aroha Savage - Counties Manukau 23

Aotearoa (Katie) Mata'u - Counties Manukau 5

BACKS

Stacey Waaka - Waikato 6

Kelly Brazier - Otago 32

Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali - Counties Manukau 14

Kendra Cocksedge - Canterbury 37

Kristina Sue - Manawatu 7

Hazel Tubic - Auckland 10

Renee Wickliffe - Counties Manukau 26

Portia Woodman - Counties Manukau 11

Selica Winiata - Manawatu 27

Carla Hohepa - Waikato1 4

Theresa Fitzpatrick - Auckland 2

Chelsea Alley - North Harbour 14

New Zealand Rugby Chair Brent Impey congratulated the players selected and said representing New Zealand in a World Cup was a momentous achievement for all those named.

"Pulling on the black jersey and wearing the fern is the ultimate goal for any New Zealand athlete, but to play in a World Cup is something few rugby players ever achieve. These women are at the top of their game, and whether it is their first World Cup or their third, it is always special. I congratulate them all on achieving selection.

"Today is the beginning of their journey and I know they will take with them to Ireland the best wishes and support from all of New Zealand. We wish them every success," he said.

Coach Glenn Moore has picked a Black Ferns squad packed with experience, talent and pace.

He said June’s International Women’s Rugby Series against Canada, England and Australia had provided the squad with much-needed international competition in preparation for the World Cup.

"We won two Tests and lost one. We were disappointed to lose to England, but now we know what we need to work on and where our strengths lie.

"Everyone who’s been selected today deserves their spot. We have the right combination of players, many with lots of experience to draw on. We know how tough the task ahead is and we are excited for the challenge.

"We take nothing for granted and the players have been training hard all year, and have continued to play club rugby since the June series finished to maintain match fitness."

"We are determined to do our fans, families and our country proud."

The Black Ferns are New Zealand’s most successful national rugby team, with four World Cup wins. In the 2014 tournament the Black Ferns placed fifth.

2017 WOMEN’S RUGBY WORLD CUP BLACK FERNS POOL MATCHES

Thursday, 10 August - Black Ferns v Wales (kick-off at 1.45am NZT)

Sunday, 13 August - Black Ferns v Hong Kong (kick-off at 11pm NZT)

Friday 18 August - Black Ferns v Canada (kick-off at 4.15am NZT)