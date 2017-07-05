Parade to welcome America's Cup team to Wellington on Tuesday

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 16:20

Peter Burling and the victorious Emirates Team New Zealand - and, of course, the Auld Mug - will parade through Wellington on Tuesday 11 July.

Acting Wellington Mayor Paul Eagle says the lunchtime parade will give people from central New Zealand the chance to pay tribute to the steely heroics of our sailors.

"These guys - including Wellington’s own Josh Junior - thrilled New Zealanders as they skimmed across the water in Bermuda. They were the epitome of grace under pressure and they were bloody brave - those catamarans are not for the faint of heart.

"It’ll be great if people from the region can gather and give these guys the welcome home they really deserve."

Peter Burling and the team will be welcomed at Parliament in a celebration starting at Parliament at noon. They’ll then parade through town along Lambton Quay and Willis Street before a welcome and speeches in Civic Square.