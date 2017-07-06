Championship winning cars line up for CRC Speedshow

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 13:03

A grid full of the country's finest racing cars are set to provide this year's CRC Speedshow event a unique showcase of championship winning machinery from the 2016-2017 circuit racing season.

"In a year when Kiwis have won at Le Mans, in Indycar and are dominating Supercars across the ditch, we wanted to showcase all of the top categories in New Zealand that are producing the stars of both today and tomorrow," explained Speed Works Events promoter Geoff Short.

It will be the first time that so many championship winning 'Number One' cars have been gathered together in one place for fans to enjoy.

Featured machinery will include the championship winning single seater Toyota Racing Series car of Thomas Randle from the country's only international single seater series which runs for five consecutive weekends in January and February and attracts all of the major 'young gun' talent in world motorsport aiming for careers in Formula One, along with Some other mouth-watering racing machines.

These include Simon Evans NZ Touring Cars Class One Holden SuperTourer, Bramwell King's Formula First car, Troy Wheeler's NZ SuperTruck, Richard Moore's V8 Holden Ute, Ryan Yardley's Toyota 86, Glen Smith's GTRNZ GT1 Crawford Porsche, Tim Foster's Mazda Pro 7 Plus, Roger Beuvink's Mazda Pro 7 RX8, Wayne Davies' Pre-65 Mustang, Daniel Connor's SsangYong Ute and Dean Perkins Central Muscle Ford monster.

Speed Works Events organises and runs the top level New Zealand championship motorsport season with events on both the North Island and the South Island throughout the summer, with events at Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park, the Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park in Taupo, the Mike Pero Motorsport Motorsport Park in Christchurch, Teretonga Park in Invercargill with the season culminating in the New Zealand Grand Prix meeting in February at Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon in Feilding.

CRC Speedshow opens its doors to visitors on Saturday July 22 and Sunday July 23 and is promising one of the biggest and best shows in its 11 year history.

Click on the images below to download. Please credit Speed Works Events. Picture on the left shows Toyota Racing Series champion Thomas Randle and picture on the right shows BNT NZ Touring Car Champion Simon Evans in the SMEG Racing Holden. Both machines will be on display at CRC Speedshow.