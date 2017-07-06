Karting: Bray and Drysdale competing in Germany

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 13:39

After a relatively quiet start to the year as far as Kiwi karters competing in Europe is concerned, Auckland-based pair Daniel Bray and Dylan Drysdale are doing their bit to redress the situation.

This weekend they will contest the KZ2 class races at the third round of this year's German Kart Championship series (Deutsche Kart Meisterschaft) at Wackersdorf (near Nuremberg) in the country's south-east.

Former US SKUSA Pro Tour class champion, and KZ2 World Cup podium place-getter Bray has been a regular competitor in Europe for the past six years but the trip (to a round of a European country's kart series) is a first for young gun Drysdale, and is part of a build-up for both drivers for this year's CIK-FIA World KZ Championship event at the same circuit in September.

"For this reason," says Bray, "we have no real expectations. For Dylan it is more a learning curve on how to race in Europe and learn the track, though to be fair, they have also changed the track a little from when I last raced there three years ago at the European championship and repaved it with some new super grippy tarmac so there will be some aspects which will be new for me too."

" While a place on the podium would be nice, it will be more about getting laps and data for the World Championship meeting in September."

The pair will drive works-supported GP Karts this weekend but in a Kiwi first, rather than running his usual Italian-made TM engines leased from a European tuner both Bray and Drysdale will run TM engines Bray tunes himself in New Zealand under his own Split Second brand.

Helping he and Drysdale at the meeting will be top kart mechanic Michael Kurlov from the Ukraine, who last worked with Bray when the Kiwi finished third at the World KZ2 Cup meeting in France in 2013.

The meeting will be live-streamed on http://www.kart-dm.de/en/home/ as well as being live timing on the Race Monitor app.