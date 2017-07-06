ARL celebrate Women in League this Sunday

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 14:07

The Auckland Rugby League are gearing up for the annual Women in League Day to celebrate and acknowledge all ladies in league at Cornwall Park this Sunday July 9, 2017.

It's a rugby league extravaganza with eight games being played on the day. From the under 15s grade through to our premiers, there will be plenty of action throughout for all to enjoy.

Three games will also be streamed live online from the Auckland Rugby League website with special guests and Kiwi Ferns Georgia Hale (Richmond) and Madison Bartlett (Richmond) joining the commentary team.

Kiwi Fern and NRL ambassador Georgia Hale says ARL’s Women in League Day is one of the most important events in her calendar.

"I love the fact that the day is about the young girls and the women of our game," said Hale.

"To celebrate and recognise our ladies in league, and their tireless efforts on and off the field - whether they play, referee, manage, coach or match manage - the game would not be possible without our women."

"I guarantee that most of our successful male players would also give credit to their mothers, partners and daughters for all their support in getting them to where they are today.

"I love being acknowledged as a woman in league and it makes it so special to be able to share this day with all women of our game."

The 15s and 17s Girls will open the day before Pt Chevalier and Te Atatu play Manukau and Mangere East in Round 5 of the Women's Pennant grade.

The 2016 runners-up Manurewa Marlins Wahine will play the Richmond Roses in the Women's Championship at 2.30pm.

Manurewa lead the competition ladder on eight points, while Richmond sit second on six.

"It's always a great clash when we come up against Manurewa," said Hale.

"It could be anyone's game for the taking and will ultimately come down to who turns up on the day and who wants it more.

"We have really closed the gap between Akarana and Counties. Manurewa are a classy side who can play an 80 minute game… we just need to come out hungry, prepare the best we can and show up on the day.

"You can count on big hits, outstanding runs and a great display of skill, but no matter what happens on the field or how physical it gets, to have all the ladies on the same fields on the same day is

something special."

KEY INFORMATION

What: ARL's 2017 Women in League Day

When: Sunday July 9, 2017

Time: 10am - 5pm

Where: Cornwall Park, Auckland

Cost: Free

Live stream link on the day: https://ctaslive.nz/CtasLiveVideoLeague2.aspx

GAME DETAILS

10.30am - U/15 Marist v Bay Roskill

10.30am - U/15 Otahuhu v Manurewa

11.00am - U/15 Richmond v Mangere East

11.30am - U/17 Otahuhu v New Lynn

11.30am - U/17 Otara v Richmond (Live stream match)

12.30pm - Women's Pennant Pt Chevalier v Manukau (Live stream match)

2.15pm - Women's Pennant Te Atatu v Mangere East

2.30pm - Women's Championship Richmond v Manurewa (Live stream match)