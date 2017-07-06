Glenora hope to keep Roope Rooster out west

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 20:16

The Glenora Bears will defend the Konica Minolta Roope Rooster challenge trophy this weekend when they host the Papakura Sea Eagles at Harold Moody Park in Round 13 of the SAS Fox Memorial Premiership (2.30pm kick off).

This will be the Bears third defence of the Roope, taking it off Pt Chevalier in Round 7 (28-20) - the Pirates only loss this season - and defending it twice at home against Richmond in Round 8 (46-10) and Te Atatu in Round 9 (30-6).

The Glenora Bears are sitting inside the competitions top three - tied equal on 18 points with the second-placed Howick Hornets - while Papakura sit fifth on the ladder behind Mt Albert on 13 points. The last time these sides met, the Sea Eagles edged past Glenora in the second half to win 14-10.

Meanwhile out south, the Mangere East Hawks will host Mt Albert in the live stream match at Walter Massey Park on Saturday. Rugby league fans can catch the game live online from the Auckland Rugby League website (www.aucklandleague.co.nz) from 2.00pm (2.30pm kick off).

In other games, the high-flying Hornets will play Richmond at Grey Lynn Park. An improving Northcote side will play table leaders Pt Chevalier at the Unitec Sports Field and Te Atatu hope to get out of the relegation firing line when they play Marist at Jack Colvin Park.

The Crown Lift Trucks Sharman Cup Premiership and Plate divisions head into their ninth round this weekend.

The Otahuhu Leopards - who lead the Sharman Cup Premiership on 16 points - take on the third-placed Otara Scorpions at Ngati Otara Park, while Ponsonby who sit second on the ladder - just one point ahead of Otara - will travel out south to play Manurewa at Mountfort Park.

SAS Fox Memorial fixtures for Saturday July 8: Round 13

Richmond v Howick @ Grey Lynn Park 2.30pm

Glenora v Papakura @ Harold Moody Reserve 2.30pm

Te Atatu v Marist @ Jack Colvin Park 2.30pm

Pt Chevalier v Northcote @ Unitec Sports Field 2.30pm

Mangere East v Mt Albert @ Walter Massey Park 2.30pm (click here to live stream)

Crown Lift Trucks Sharman Cup fixtures for Saturday July 8: Round 9

Sharman Cup Premiership: Round 9

Papatoetoe v Ellerslie @ Kohuora Park 2.30pm

New Lynn v Bay Roskill @ Lawson Park 2.30pm

Manurewa v Ponsonby @ Mountfort Park 2.30pm

Otara v Otahuhu @ Ngati Otara Park 2.30pm

Sharman Cup Plate: Round 9

Waitemata v Manukau @ Ranui Domain 2.30pm

Pakuranga v East Coast Bays @ Ti Rakau Park 2.30pm

Hibiscus Coast bye