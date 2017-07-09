Swimmers continue to make a splash on day three of World Para Swimming Series

Sunday, 9 July, 2017 - 08:37

It was another thrilling day of competition in Berlin, as teenage sensation Kiwi Celyn Edwards claimed two more national records and an Oceania record, Chris Arbuthnott a further national record and Rio 2016 Paralympian Rebecca Dubber took more than 15 seconds off her personal best time to set a new national record in the pool.

16-year-old Celyn Edwards from Christchurch added the Men’s 50m Freestyle S8 (30.74) national record and Men’s 50m Breaststroke SB8 (41.23) national and Oceania records to take his total of national records to five so far in Berlin on the penultimate day of racing at the World Para Swimming Series.

Team mate and 18-year-old Chris Arbuthnott from Palmerston North added a second national record to his results in the Men’s 200m Butterfly S9 (2:20.87).

Rio 2016 Paralympic bronze medallist Rebecca Dubber showed she was in great form swimming at time of 53.70 in the Women’s 50m Breaststroke SB6 and smashing the previous national record by over 15 seconds. The time the North Shore Para swimmer had taken time out of the pool to refresh and refocus after the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games obviously of great benefit today.

Gary Francis (Para Swimming National Development Coach, Paralympics New Zealand) said, "Today saw outstanding achievements by Celyn, Chris and Rebecca. The national records and personal best times achieved by Celyn, Chris and Rebecca were fantastic. It was a superb day for the New Zealand Para swimmers with 80% of the team clocking personal best times. We are lucky to have a great group of rowdy New Zealand supporters with us in Berlin and they will certainly be looking forward to seeing what the team can produce tomorrow as we complete the final day of racing."

The New Zealand Para Swimming Team have now set nine national records, one Oceania record and achieved a Commonwealth Games minimum qualifying standard. All five Para swimmers will be in action again tomorrow on the final day of racing in Berlin.