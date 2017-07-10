NZ Para swimmers finish on top at World Para Swimming Series event

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 10:40

The New Zealand Para Swimming Team have shown themselves as a strong force on the international stage. The team of five Para swimmers has been in stunning form across the 4-day World Para Swimming Series event in Berlin, wrapping up the event with 10 national and one Oceania record, a number 3 in the world ranked performance, three swimmers achieving Commonwealth Games qualifying times and 20 personal best times.

Celyn Edwards (Christchurch), Jesse Reynolds (Hamilton) and Chris Arbuthnott (Palmerston North) were the biggest contributors to the haul of achievements collectively smashing nine national and one Oceania record, two Commonwealth Games qualification times and Reynolds swimming into the world number 3 spot. While team mates and Rio 2016 Paralympians Rebecca Dubber (North Shore) and Tupou Neiufi (Howick Pakuranga) set a national record and swam a Commonwealth Games qualification time respectively.

Gary Francis (Para Swimming National Development Coach, Paralympics New Zealand) said, "This has been an outstanding meet for the New Zealand Para Swimming Team." He continued, "As the final event of the World Para Swimming Series the IDM Berlin Open is one of the most competitive events on the 2017 Para swimming calendar. This meet has provided an invaluable opportunity for the development of our Para swimmers on their road to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. With just over three years to go until Tokyo 2020 we will move forward with plenty of momentum."

On the final day of competition Rio 2016 Paralympian Jesse Reynolds repeated his Commonwealth Games qualifying time in the Men’s 100m Backstroke S9 (1:06.22), after making this mark early this year at the New Zealand Swim Opens. This performance ranked Reynolds at number 3 in the world.

Fellow Rio 2016 team mate Tupou Neiufi was thrilled with her time of 1:16.43 in the Women’s 100m Backstroke S9 achieving a Commonwealth Games qualifying time that has alluded her during competition this year.

International Para swimming debutant Celyn Edwards took his impressive national record haul at this event to a total of six, smashing the national record in the Men’s 50m Butterfly S8 (30.79) this morning.

