First-round domestic contracts offered - NZ Cricket

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 10:57

New Zealand’s six Major Associations have announced the list of players offered first-round domestic contracts for the coming season.

The contracting process for domestic players involves two rounds, with each team contracting a total of 15 players overall. The Major Associations can offer between nine and 14 contracts at their discretion in the first round, ahead of completing the process with second round contracts - to be offered on July 26 and finalised by July 31.

The two-stage contracting process ensures increased competition for the final contracts offered at Major Association level, and helps ensure the best players are contracted throughout the country.

Auckland Aces

Michael Barry

Mark Chapman

Lockie Ferguson

Donovan Grobbelaar

Michael Guptill-Bunce

Ben Horne

Matthew McEwan

Robert O'Donnell

Tarun Nethula

Aniket Parikh

Glenn Phillips

Raja Sandhu

Sean Solia

Canterbury

Todd Astle

Chad Bowes

Jack Boyle

Leo Carter

Andrew Ellis

Cameron Fletcher

Kyle Jamieson

Tim Johnston

Ken McClure

Cole McConchie

Edward Nuttall

Michael Pollard

Henry Shipley

Will Williams

Central Stags

Doug Bracewell

Tom Bruce

Josh Clarkson

Dane Cleaver

Greg Hay

Ryan McCone

Ajaz Patel

Seth Rance

Jesse Ryder

Ben Smith

Blair Tickner

Ben Wheeler

William Young

Northern Districts

Brent Arnel

James Baker

Dean Brownlie

Anton Devcich

Daniel Flynn

Zak Gibson

Brett Hampton

Nick Kelly

Scott Kuggeleijn

Daryl Mitchell

Bharat Popli

Brett Randell

Tim Seifert

Joe Walker

Otago Volts

Warren Barnes

Mark Craig

Derek De Boorder

Jacob Duffy

Josh Finnie

Shawn Hicks

Anaru Kitchen

Rob Nicol

Michael Rae

Hamish Rutherford

Nathan Smith

Christi Viljoen

Brad Wilson

Wellington Firebirds

Hamish Bennett

Tom Blundell

Michael Bracewell

Fraser Colson

Iain McPeake

Stephen Murdoch

Malcolm Nofal

Michael Papps

Jeetan Patel

Matt Taylor

Logan van Beek

Anurag Verma

Luke Woodcock

Peter Younghusband