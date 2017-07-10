First-round domestic contracts offered - NZ Cricket

|
New Zealand’s six Major Associations have announced the list of players offered first-round domestic contracts for the coming season.
The contracting process for domestic players involves two rounds, with each team contracting a total of 15 players overall. The Major Associations can offer between nine and 14 contracts at their discretion in the first round, ahead of completing the process with second round contracts - to be offered on July 26 and finalised by July 31.
The two-stage contracting process ensures increased competition for the final contracts offered at Major Association level, and helps ensure the best players are contracted throughout the country.
Auckland Aces
Michael Barry
Mark Chapman
Lockie Ferguson
Donovan Grobbelaar
Michael Guptill-Bunce
Ben Horne
Matthew McEwan
Robert O'Donnell
Tarun Nethula
Aniket Parikh
Glenn Phillips
Raja Sandhu
Sean Solia
Canterbury
Todd Astle
Chad Bowes
Jack Boyle
Leo Carter
Andrew Ellis
Cameron Fletcher
Kyle Jamieson
Tim Johnston
Ken McClure
Cole McConchie
Edward Nuttall
Michael Pollard
Henry Shipley
Will Williams
Central Stags
Doug Bracewell
Tom Bruce
Josh Clarkson
Dane Cleaver
Greg Hay
Ryan McCone
Ajaz Patel
Seth Rance
Jesse Ryder
Ben Smith
Blair Tickner
Ben Wheeler
William Young
Northern Districts
Brent Arnel
James Baker
Dean Brownlie
Anton Devcich
Daniel Flynn
Zak Gibson
Brett Hampton
Nick Kelly
Scott Kuggeleijn
Daryl Mitchell
Bharat Popli
Brett Randell
Tim Seifert
Joe Walker
Otago Volts
Warren Barnes
Mark Craig
Derek De Boorder
Jacob Duffy
Josh Finnie
Shawn Hicks
Anaru Kitchen
Rob Nicol
Michael Rae
Hamish Rutherford
Nathan Smith
Christi Viljoen
Brad Wilson
Wellington Firebirds
Hamish Bennett
Tom Blundell
Michael Bracewell
Fraser Colson
Iain McPeake
Stephen Murdoch
Malcolm Nofal
Michael Papps
Jeetan Patel
Matt Taylor
Logan van Beek
Anurag Verma
Luke Woodcock
Peter Younghusband
