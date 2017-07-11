Bray and Drysdale take positives from DKM round in Germany

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 08:22

Kiwi karters Daniel Bray and Dylan Drysdale are taking positives from their weekend competing at the third round of this year's German Kart Championship (Deutsche Kart Meisterschaft).

"It was up and down," experienced Auckland-based international Bray said from the track at Wackersdorf (in south-east Germany) yesterday." I finished 18th in the first Final but DNFed the second thanks to a crash when I was challenging for 12th place and Dylan DNFed the first one on the sixth lap but got a great start and drove a smart race to get up to 19th (from P30) in the second Final."

Speed wasn't a problem for Bray, who started his two heats from P16 and got up to 12th place at the flag in both. Young gun Drysdale also showed good pace in his international debut in the KZ2 class, making the cut for the Finals and quickly getting used to the significant increase in grip that is the norm in Europe.

"Dylan was blown away by the amount of rubber that went down," confirmed Bray. "It was definitely a massive learning curve for him and we both learnt a lot about chassis development ahead of the World Cup meeting at Wackersdorf in September."