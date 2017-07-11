Lee Chong Wei a late withdrawal from SkyCity NZ Badminton Open

Tuesday, 11 July, 2017 - 12:01

Organisers of the SKYCITY New Zealand Badminton Open have confirmed news that likely men’s number one seed Lee Chong Wei has withdrawn from the event, and won’t feature in the seeding list and draw when it is announced tomorrow.

The Malaysian world number two has not given any reason for his late withdrawal, but Event Director Julie Carrel says under Badminton World Federation Rules, Lee does not have to provide anything further.

"Obviously we are disappointed given the profile of the player and the promotional work we have already undertaken, and the plans we had in place. The only thing I can surmise is that he and his new coach have had a change of plans and have decided to focus on preparing for the World Championships in Scotland in a different manner."

Carrel has written to the Malaysian Federation seeking further explanation in the meantime. Under the BWF rules players can enter a tournament, then have a period during which they can withdraw without penalty. Lee Chong Wei has form over the past two years, twice letting Australia down in the same circumstances around their Super Series events.

Carrel however says despite the disappointment the tournament is stacked with quality international players who are set to thrill the crowds and put on a world class display of badminton.

"We have a high-quality field across all of our events, we retain two top 20 players in the men’s singles and 13 in the top 50 in what looms as a thrilling competition. Our marquee player in the women’s singles is a former world number one and current 9th ranked player in Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand), and our doubles and mixed doubles competitions will provide all the usual thrills and fast paced action for the fans to enjoy."

The tournament has strong representation from China, Indonesia, India, Malaysia, Australia and Japan and features 64 New Zealanders, the vast majority of whom will play in qualifying as they seek spots in the main draw events.

The tournament is hosted at the North Shore Events Centre, with an official opening at SKYCITY on Monday July 31st.Qualifying for all events takes place on Tuesday August 1st (along with the men’s singles first round matches).

The tournament builds to a conclusion with live television across the Saturday and Sunday, with all matches hosted at the North Shore Events Centre. Tickets are on sale now.

SKYCITY New Zealand Badminton Open

Representation by country:

Australia 24, India 33, Chinese Taipei 16, China 20, Netherlands 1, Spain 1, Indonesia 54, Malaysia 27, Germany 1, Israel 1, Japan 10, Canada 1, Thailand 3, Pakistan 2, New Zealand 64, Hong Kong 2, England 2, Philippines 6.