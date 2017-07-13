BNZ Crusaders team to play the Hurricanes named

|
The BNZ Crusaders will play their final regular season game for 2017 in Wellington this Saturday night, when they take on the current Super Rugby title holders.
A home quarter final is already secured, but the result of this weekend's game will help to determine whether the BNZ Crusaders will host the Sharks or the Highlanders at AMI Stadium next Saturday night.
Head Coach Scott Robertson has named some of the All Blacks who have returned from the British and Irish Lions tour this week, including Wyatt Crockett at 1, Luke Romano and Scott Barrett at lock, Kieran Read at No. 8, Israel Dagg at fullback and Sam Whitelock on the bench. Matt Todd and Jack Goodhue, who were included as injury cover in the All Blacks squad, will also take starting spots and Todd will captain the team.
Jerseys 11 and 12 will be filled by two of the award winners from Tuesday night's BNZ Crusaders Awards evening. Wing George Bridge was named the 'BNZ Crusaders Rookie of the Year', while second five David Havili was named the 'BNZ Crusaders Player of the Year'. A new award - the 'Champion Crusader of the Year' - was presented to Tim Bateman in recognition of his outstanding off-field and on-field contribution to the team.
Kick-off is at 7:35pm this Saturday night at Westpac Stadium, Wellington.
BNZ Crusaders team to play the Hurricanes:
1. Wyatt Crockett
2. Ben Funnell
3. Michael Alaalatoa
4. Luke Romano
5. Scott Barrett
6. Jordan Taufua
7. Matt Todd (C)
8. Kieran Read
9. Bryn Hall
10. Richie Mo'unga
11. George Bridge
12. David Havili
13. Jack Goodhue
14. Seta Tamanivalu
15. Israel Dagg
RESERVES
16. Andrew Makalio
17. Tim Perry
18. Oliver Jager
19. Sam Whitelock (VC)
20. Jed Brown
21. Mitchell Drummond
22. Mitchell Hunt
23. Sean Wainui
