BNZ Crusaders team to play the Hurricanes named

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 18:40

The BNZ Crusaders will play their final regular season game for 2017 in Wellington this Saturday night, when they take on the current Super Rugby title holders.

A home quarter final is already secured, but the result of this weekend's game will help to determine whether the BNZ Crusaders will host the Sharks or the Highlanders at AMI Stadium next Saturday night.

Head Coach Scott Robertson has named some of the All Blacks who have returned from the British and Irish Lions tour this week, including Wyatt Crockett at 1, Luke Romano and Scott Barrett at lock, Kieran Read at No. 8, Israel Dagg at fullback and Sam Whitelock on the bench. Matt Todd and Jack Goodhue, who were included as injury cover in the All Blacks squad, will also take starting spots and Todd will captain the team.

Jerseys 11 and 12 will be filled by two of the award winners from Tuesday night's BNZ Crusaders Awards evening. Wing George Bridge was named the 'BNZ Crusaders Rookie of the Year', while second five David Havili was named the 'BNZ Crusaders Player of the Year'. A new award - the 'Champion Crusader of the Year' - was presented to Tim Bateman in recognition of his outstanding off-field and on-field contribution to the team.

Kick-off is at 7:35pm this Saturday night at Westpac Stadium, Wellington.

BNZ Crusaders team to play the Hurricanes:

1. Wyatt Crockett

2. Ben Funnell

3. Michael Alaalatoa

4. Luke Romano

5. Scott Barrett

6. Jordan Taufua

7. Matt Todd (C)

8. Kieran Read

9. Bryn Hall

10. Richie Mo'unga

11. George Bridge

12. David Havili

13. Jack Goodhue

14. Seta Tamanivalu

15. Israel Dagg

RESERVES

16. Andrew Makalio

17. Tim Perry

18. Oliver Jager

19. Sam Whitelock (VC)

20. Jed Brown

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. Mitchell Hunt

23. Sean Wainui