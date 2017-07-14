Racing legend Scott Seamer to join Emirates Melbourne Cup Tour

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 09:24

The Victoria Racing Club (VRC) today announced 2001 Melbourne Cup winning jockey Scott Seamer will visit Auckland, Christchurch and Stratford in August for the 2017 Emirates Melbourne Cup Tour.

As an ambassador for the 15th annual tour of Australasia, Seamer will partake in a series of exciting community events.

Rising to fame in 2001, Seamer won five Group 1 races throughout the year, including the Melbourne Cup and Caulfield Cup atop Ethereal. In the years following, Seamer went on to triumph in numerous Group 1 races, including New Zealand’s Mercedes Derby, the Mackinnon Stakes, Golden Slipper and the AJC Derby.

VRC Chairman Amanda Elliott said she was thrilled to have Scott join this year’s milestone 15th Emirates Melbourne Cup Tour giving communities across Australia and New Zealand the opportunity to meet a racing legend.

"The Melbourne Cup is ‘the race that stops a nation’ and for 14 years the iconic trophy has toured Australia and New Zealand, bringing together communities to experience the magic and rich history of the Melbourne Cup.

The Cup will visit Christchurch on Friday 4 August, Stratford on Saturday 6 August and Auckland on Tuesday 8 August.

Since its inaugural year, the Tour has travelled more than 494,000 kilometres and visited more than 377 regional, rural and metropolitan destinations, providing communities with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the magic of the Emirates Melbourne Cup firsthand.

Community members are encouraged to upload photos with the Cup to Facebook, using the hashtags #PeoplesCup and #EmiratesMelbourneCup, for the chance to win a trip for two to Flemington for the running of the 2017 Emirates Melbourne Cup. For more, visit: melbournecuptour.com.au