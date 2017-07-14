Armstrong ready for action in Italian Formula 4

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 09:24

After three challenging rounds, the Italian Formula 4 Championship rolls into Mugello with hot summer weather expected to challenge the 32-strong grid.

Armstrong’s Prema team will run four cars this weekend for leader Armstrong, Juri Vips, Juan Manuel Correa and Enzo Fittipaldi. The four-strong pack already left a good impression in the one-day collective test held earlier this week. Prema currently leads both Italian and German championships and is the defending champion in the German championship.

"Coming off a win last weekend I know the competition will be fierce at Mugello but I’m ready. We went well in testing and I really enjoy this circuit."

Prema team principal Angelo Rosin says running four cars at Mugello is an exciting proposition for the team.