Armstrong ready for action in Italian Formula 4

After three challenging rounds, the Italian Formula 4 Championship rolls into Mugello with hot summer weather expected to challenge the 32-strong grid.
Armstrong’s Prema team will run four cars this weekend for leader Armstrong, Juri Vips, Juan Manuel Correa and Enzo Fittipaldi. The four-strong pack already left a good impression in the one-day collective test held earlier this week. Prema currently leads both Italian and German championships and is the defending champion in the German championship.
"Coming off a win last weekend I know the competition will be fierce at Mugello but I’m ready. We went well in testing and I really enjoy this circuit."
Prema team principal Angelo Rosin says running four cars at Mugello is an exciting proposition for the team.
