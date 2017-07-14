Massey University students head to World University Games next month

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 11:17

Eleven Massey University students will be among the 59-strong New Zealand contingent that heads to the World University Games in Taipei, Chinese Taipei on August 19.

Massey University students will compete in six sports, with New Zealand athletes competing in 12 sports in total at the games.

The University is strongly represented in swimming, with five of the 10-member New Zealand team studying at Massey: Carina Doyle, Corneille Coetzee George Schroder, Jacob Garrod and Julian Weir.

Massey University students Ema Carevic and Paige Walls are part of New Zealand's first women’s water polo team to compete at the games.

Other Massey University students competing at the games:

Stephanie Wyllie, fencing

Lotte Kaars, speed skating

Matthew Alexander, tennis

The World University Games is a major international sporting event that is held every two years for student athletes from around the world. This year more than 11,000 athletes from more than 170 countries will be competing in the 29th biennial event.