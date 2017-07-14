LPL4 TEKKEN 7 hits TV screens Sept 11

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 13:36

Letsplay.live is thrilled to announce the TEKKEN 7 NZ Championship in association with Logitech G.

The Championship will be broadcast online with a Live grand final on SKY TV.

At stake is a $10,000 prize pool and the right to represent New Zealand as an

E Black at the 2017 IESF World Champs in Busan, South Korea in November.

TEKKEN 7 is a popular title and there’s a strong fight game community in New Zealand. TEKKEN 7 was released on June 2nd for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC but will only be played on PS4 for the tournament.

Qualifiers will begin across the country in July before the final 16 players are decided. They will then do battle across a four-week competition in August and September with the Grand Final to be played at SKYCITY Theatre on Monday, September 11.

Duane Mutu, Director at LPL, says this is another big opportunity for Kiwi eSports fans.

"New Zealand has a great legacy in the fighting game genre, with many fish and chip shops having arcades to play such games across the country back in the day," Mutu says.

"Kiwis love these games and we are proud to bring that to life."

David Douglas, Community Manager of Kiwi fight game group Standing Fierce, says gamers in New Zealand have been waiting for this.

"Partnering with LPL to bring a TEKKEN 7 tournament series, which is recognised internationally, is a very big step in not only helping New Zealand fighting game players make their mark on the world stage but also for New Zealand eSports as a whole," Douglas says.

LPL4 TEKKEN 7 NZ Championship is part of the TEKKEN 7 World Tour.

Players can register to compete for free at www.letsplay.live for a chance to win a share of the $10,000 prize pool and represent New Zealand as an E Black.

Qualifiers:

Standing Fierce Qualifier:

July 22, Auckland Qualifier (Top 2 advance)

LPL Qualifiers:

July 29-30, LPL online (Top 5 advance)

August 5-6, LPL online (Top 5 advance)

Round Robin Competition

Week 1: August 16, Wednesday 7pm

Week 2: August 23, Wednesday 7pm

Week 3: August 30, Wednesday 7pm

Week 4: September 6, Wednesday 7pm

How to Watch Round Robins:

Online: www.letsplay.live

Twitch: www.twitch.tv/letsplaylive

Grand Final Live on SKY Sport

Monday, September 11, 7:30pm

SKYCITY Theatre

Level 3, SKYCITY Auckland

Cnr of Wellesley and Hobson Streets

Auckland, New Zealand

Broadcasters

Letsplay.live

SKY Sport

Promoter

Letsplay.live

Event:

LPL4 Tekken 7 in association with Logitech G

Game:

Tekken 7 (Simulation fighting game)

Prize Pool

$10,000 cash and prizes

Entry fee:

Free to enter

Social Tags:

#TEKKEN7

#LPL4