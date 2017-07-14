Canterbury Under 19 Wider Training Group named

|
Canterbury Under 19 Head Coach Mark Brown has named his Wider Training Group for 2017, ahead of the South Island Qualification fixtures starting in August.
34 players have been named in the initial training group, while the final squad to represent the red and black in seeding matches against Southland, Tasman and Otago will be named in a few weeks’ time.
The Southern Region matches will determine team rankings for the nationals later this year, with the top two sides qualifying for the Premiership division of the Jock Hobbs Memorial National Under 19 Tournament held in Taupo in September. The third and fourth ranked teams will play for the Championship title.
Canterbury Under 19 are scheduled to play a warm up match against Canterbury Metro on Saturday 12 August, before the South Island Qualification kicks off against Southland in Invercargill on Saturday 19 August.
Canterbury Under 19 Wider Training Group:
Dom Devine - Lincoln University
Mosese Fifita - Sydenham
Sean Youngman - Lincoln University
Sam Matenga - Linwood
Ewan Milnes - Lincoln University
Jacob Pepper Edwards - Ashley
Josh Archer - New Brighton
Perry Karati - Lincoln University
Keanu van Staden - Sydenham
Will Tucker - Christchurch
Sam Porritt - Lincoln University
Josh Michael - Lincoln University
Darragh McGregor - Marist Albion
Thomas McKay - Lincoln University
Joe Robbins - Waihora
Milan Bonkovich - Lincoln University
Kale Thatcher - Lincoln University
Cam Russell - Burnside
Tom Christie - Christchurch
Jo Meek - Lincoln University
Connor Collins - Lincoln University
Callum Payne - Sydenham
Rameka Poihipi - Lincoln University
Sam Gilbert - Lincoln University
Ryan Neill - Lincoln University
Ray Nu’u - Sydenham
Logan Bell - Lincoln University
Dallas McLeod - Christchurch
Ngane Punivai - Lincoln University
Samson Seinafo - Linwood
Atu Manu - Christchurch
Connor Garden Bachop - Lincoln University
Derek Stowers - Sydenham
Zach McKay - Christchurch
