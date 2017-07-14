Canterbury Under 19 Wider Training Group named

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 15:13

Canterbury Under 19 Head Coach Mark Brown has named his Wider Training Group for 2017, ahead of the South Island Qualification fixtures starting in August.

34 players have been named in the initial training group, while the final squad to represent the red and black in seeding matches against Southland, Tasman and Otago will be named in a few weeks’ time.

The Southern Region matches will determine team rankings for the nationals later this year, with the top two sides qualifying for the Premiership division of the Jock Hobbs Memorial National Under 19 Tournament held in Taupo in September. The third and fourth ranked teams will play for the Championship title.

Canterbury Under 19 are scheduled to play a warm up match against Canterbury Metro on Saturday 12 August, before the South Island Qualification kicks off against Southland in Invercargill on Saturday 19 August.

Canterbury Under 19 Wider Training Group:

Dom Devine - Lincoln University

Mosese Fifita - Sydenham

Sean Youngman - Lincoln University

Sam Matenga - Linwood

Ewan Milnes - Lincoln University

Jacob Pepper Edwards - Ashley

Josh Archer - New Brighton

Perry Karati - Lincoln University

Keanu van Staden - Sydenham

Will Tucker - Christchurch

Sam Porritt - Lincoln University

Josh Michael - Lincoln University

Darragh McGregor - Marist Albion

Thomas McKay - Lincoln University

Joe Robbins - Waihora

Milan Bonkovich - Lincoln University

Kale Thatcher - Lincoln University

Cam Russell - Burnside

Tom Christie - Christchurch

Jo Meek - Lincoln University

Connor Collins - Lincoln University

Callum Payne - Sydenham

Rameka Poihipi - Lincoln University

Sam Gilbert - Lincoln University

Ryan Neill - Lincoln University

Ray Nu’u - Sydenham

Logan Bell - Lincoln University

Dallas McLeod - Christchurch

Ngane Punivai - Lincoln University

Samson Seinafo - Linwood

Atu Manu - Christchurch

Connor Garden Bachop - Lincoln University

Derek Stowers - Sydenham

Zach McKay - Christchurch