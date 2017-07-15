Tall Ferns thump Singapore 70-30

Saturday, 15 July, 2017 - 07:55

The Tall Ferns won the second of three internationals against Singapore 70-30 at the Singapore Basketball Centre on Friday night.

New Zealand had made a slow start in the 80-55 opening game win but didn’t make the same mistake a second time keeping Singapore scoreless in the opening five minutes and leading 18-4 at quarter time.

The Tall Ferns began the second quarter with a 17-0 run and built around a massive double double of 13 points and 18 rebounds from Kalani Purcell led 41-11 at half-time.

Purcell’s 18 rebounds, that included 6 offensive efforts, reflected the dominance New Zealand enjoyed on the boards - they won that battle 66-30.

The third quarter was a more even contest but the Tall Ferns were still totally in control at the last break leading 56-24 before coasting home in the fourth period.

Natalie Taylor, playing just her second game of the tour, enjoyed another productive outing scoring 11 points in 22 minutes of action whilst also adding 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks.

Chevannah Paalvast and Micaela Cocks were also in double figures recording 11 and 10 points respectively whilst forward Jillian Harmon came up with an efficient 9 points (4/7FG), 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals.

The Tall Ferns gave up just 9 turnovers in a dominant performance that Tall Ferns head coach Kennedy Kereama was delighted with.

"It was a very well balanced performance by the team and I’m obviously happy with the result.

"To hold a team to four points in the first quarter and eleven points in the first half is brilliant, I think defensively we really put the clamps down and executed our game plan almost to perfection in that area.

"It was also pleasing that we had a total of 66 rebounds that included 24 offensive rebounds - 18 of which went to Kalani (Purcell).

"In terms of spread of contribution we had six players with 8 points or more so I think if we can get that spread of contributors we are going to be a tough team to beat.

"For us it was a good game and now we start putting our focus on the first game against China at the Asian Cup, there is a bit of a buzz amongst the team as we look ahead to that challenge," Kereama added.

The third game against Singapore is on Sunday after which the team will move on to Bangalore for a Preparation Camp ahead of the Asia Cup beginning July 23rd.

Tall Ferns 70 -Purcell 13/18r, Taylor 11/7r, Paalvast 11/5r, Cocks 10, Harmon 9/8r, Farnworth 8, Agnew 2, Stockill 2, Ott 2, Bygate 2/5r

Singapore 30

Tall Ferns Programme:

William Jones Cup / 5-9 July / Taipei - Finished tournament with 4-1 record

Singapore Series / 11-16 July / Singapore

Preparation Camp / 18-22 July / Bangalore, India

FIBA Asia Women’s Cup (WC Qualifier) / 23-29 July, Bangalore, India

