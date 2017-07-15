ISPS Handa Chatham Cup - Round Four delivers plenty of drama

Saturday, 15 July, 2017 - 21:09

There were plenty of talking points in Round Four of the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup around New Zealand today.

In Auckland, defending champions Birkenhead United were put under significant pressure when they were held by Three Kings United at Keith Hay Park with the scores locked 0-0 at half-time. The hosts went ahead in the 51st minute when Alan Pearce hammered home a special free direct kick, but the response from Paul Hobson’s team was almost immediate. They went down the other end and eight minutes later got back on level terms through prominent striker Godwin Darkwa who delivered a fine solo effort. Darkwa, a standout performer in last year’s champion side, beat three players then hit a low left-foot drive in off the post to level it up. The momentum was back with Birkenhead and Jack Salter delivered a superb individual run and goal of his own in the 71st minute to secure a fine come-from-behind win to book their place in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, across town it was just as close between Onehunga Sports and Melville United with a goal from Andrew Milne in the 59th minute proving the difference at Waikaraka Park. Stafford Dowling had a great late chance to equalise but wasn’t to be for Melville United coach Sam Wilkinson, who reached the Chatham Cup Final as a player in 2003, and his team.

In the late game in Auckland, Bay Olympic and Western Springs turned on a classic for those who braved the cold conditions at Seddon Fields. The scores were locked at 1-1 after Adam Dickinson’s (Western Springs) goal in the 10th minute was cancelled out by a penalty from Julyan Collett five minutes later. Bay Olympic forward Jared Colligan scored a double in the second half which proved to be the difference and kept his side’s hopes of winning the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup for the first time alive. With two minutes to play, Dickinson scored an absolute brilliant goal to make the score-line 3-2 at full-time. He hit his shot from 40m out past the keeper to give the home fans some consolation for bowing out of the Cup.

Down in Wellington, Western Suburbs proved too good for Stop Out Sports Club, winning 5 - 1 in fine but cool conditions at Hutt Park. New Zealand under-17 rep Elijah Just, who helped Danny Hay’s team win the OFC U-17 Championship in February, scored a hat-trick for Suburbs in a dominant display. Xavier Green and Matt Garbett added the other goals, while Jerram Tuck converted a late consolation penalty in the 86th minute for the home side.

In Masterton, the headline matchup between Wairarapa United and Miramar Rangers lived up to its billing at Memorial Park. Alex Ridsdale opened the scoring in the sixth minute to get the home fans on their feet and they had more to cheer about when Sam Mason-Smith doubled their advantage in the 39th minute. Tom Jackson set up a tense finish when the Miramar striker found the back of the net in the 75th minute. Wairarapa United held on for a 2-1 win and they still have a chance of holding aloft the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup trophy for the first time since 2011.

In the Mainland / Southern Region, two-time ISPS Handa Champions Cashmere Technical got off to an ideal start against Caversham at Garrick Park in Christchurch. Michael White gave the hosts the lead in the eighth minute and they sealed their place in the quarterfinals when Caversham scored an own goal in the 58th minute. The four-time Mainland Premier Champions were led by superb performances from Tech midfielders Gary Ogilvie and Cory Mitchell in the middle of the park.

Over in Central Otago, with snow on The Remarkables as a backdrop to the Queenstown Events Centre, Nelson Suburbs outclassed the hosts who had hoped to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time. Suburbs, who caught a flight to Christchurch and then drove to Queenstown for the fixture, opened the scoring in the 25th minute through Kristian Gibson. Matt Tod-Smith and Omar Guardiola added further goals for a 3-0 lead at the break. Jamie Whitmarsh’s team got back into the game when Gareth Beale scored straight after half time, but it was short-lived as Ben Wright added a quick-fire double and a Rovers’ own goal in the 69th minute confirmed a comfortable 6-1 win. They advance to the quarterfinals of the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup for the first time since 2009.

There is one more game in Round Four of the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup when five-time champions Central United will host six-time champions North Shore United tomorrow at 2pm at Kiwitea St in Auckland.

New Zealand Football will complete the quarterfinal draw for the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup on Tuesday 18 July from 12pm.

ISPS Handa Chatham Cup Round Four Results

Northern

Three Kings United 1 (Alan Pearce 51’) Birkenhead United 2 (Godwin Darkwa 59’, Jack Salter 71’) HT 0-0

Onehunga Sports 1 (Andrew Milne 59’) Melville United 0 HT 0-0

Western Springs 2 (Adam Dickinson 10', 88') Bay Olympic 3 (Julyan Collett 15'-pen, Jared Colligan 69', 73') HT 1-1

Capital / Central

Stop Out 1 (Jerram Tuck 86’ - pen) Western Suburbs 5 (Elijah Just 36’ 65’ 70’, Xavier Green 45’, Matt Garbett 85’) HT 0 -2

Wairarapa United 2 (Alex Ridsdale 6’, Sam Mason-Smith 39’) Miramar Rangers 1 (Tom Jackson 75’) HT 2-0

Mainland / Southland

Cashmere Technical 2 (Michael White 8', OG 58') Caversham 0 HT 1-0

Queenstown Rovers 1 (Gareth Beale 45’) Nelson Suburbs 6 (Ben Wright (47’, 56’), Kristian Gibson (25’), Matt Tod-Smith (30’), Omar Guardiola (45+2’) OG (69’) HT 0-3