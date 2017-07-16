Rugby partnership for kids' health launches in Samoa

Sunday, 16 July, 2017 - 09:45

A new Pacific sporting partnership between New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and the New Zealand Government kicked off with a game of Quick Rip as a curtain raiser before the Test match between Samoa and Fiji at Apia Park National Stadium yesterday.

Samoa is the first country to roll out the programme which teaches children about the importance of active, healthy lifestyles through sport and good eating habits, as well as learning life skills like fair play and team work.

NZR’s Head of Community Rugby Brent Anderson said local teenagers would be offered regular coaching sessions to learn Quick Rip - a non-contact form of rugby played by both girls and boys - along with regular weekly competition games.

The nine-week programme would culminate in a tournament for all teams.

"Quick Rip is easy to learn and loads of fun to play. The benefits of sport start with fitness and improved health, but the young people who take part in the programme will also learn life skills like commitment, how to work together while making friends and having a good time.

Anderson said the programme will be rolled out to Fiji, Tonga and the Cook Islands from 2018.

He said the launch event on Saturday saw Quick Rip played before kick-off for the Test match and during the half time break.

"It was a great opportunity for rugby fans to see the game in action and celebrate NZR’s Pacific Sporting Partnership with the New Zealand Government," Anderson said.