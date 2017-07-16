ISPS Handa Chatham Cup - Quarterfinalists found

Sunday, 16 July, 2017 - 19:36

The eight quarterfinalists for the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup have been found after round four was completed today in Auckland.

In the final game of the round, five-time champions Central United hosted six-time winners North Shore United at Kiwitea Street and delivered a dominant second half display to put them away 4-0.

Central United join Birkenhead United, Onehunga Sports, Bay Olympic, Wairarapa United, Western Suburbs, Cashmere Technical and Nelson Suburbs as the eight quarterfinalists for 2017.

The scores were locked up at 0-0 at the break before the home team found another gear after half-time. Auckland City FC forward Emiliano Tade opened the scoring just after 60 minutes.

From there, the home side did not look back. Nicolas Zamo added a second in the 66th minute on the back of a superb ball from attacking midfielder Armin Pasagic.

The score remained 2-0 until the 86th minute when Mario Ilich scored from a tap-in in front of goal. Two minutes later he found the back of the net again with a header from a well-directed cross.

Ilich had a late chance for a hat-trick within four minutes but could not convert. Central United advanced to the quarterfinals in style and remain in the hunt for their first ISPS Handa Chatham Cup win since 2012.

New Zealand Football will complete the quarterfinal draw for the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup on Tuesday 18 July from 12pm.

ISPS Handa Chatham Cup Round Four Results

Northern

Three Kings United 1 (Alan Pearce 51’) Birkenhead United 2 (Godwin Darkwa 59’, Jack Salter 71’) HT 0-0

Onehunga Sports 1 (Andrew Milne 59’) Melville United 0 HT 0-0

Western Springs 2 (Adam Dickinson 10', 88') Bay Olympic 3 (Julyan Collett 15'-pen, Jared Colligan 69', 73') HT 1-1

Central United 4 (Emiliano Tade 63', Nicolas Zamo 66', Mario Ilich 86', 88') North Shore United 0 HT 0-0

Capital / Central

Stop Out 1 (Jerram Tuck 86’ - pen) Western Suburbs 5 (Elijah Just 36’ 65’ 70’, Xavier Green 45’, Matt Garbett 85’) HT 0 -2

Wairarapa United 2 (Alex Ridsdale 6’, Sam Mason-Smith 39’) Miramar Rangers 1 (Tom Jackson 75’) HT 2-0

Mainland / Southland

Cashmere Technical 2 (Michael White 8', OG 58') Caversham 0 HT 1-0

Queenstown Rovers 1 (Gareth Beale 45’) Nelson Suburbs 6 (Ben Wright (47’, 56’), Kristian Gibson (25’), Matt Tod-Smith (30’), Omar Guardiola (45+2’) OG (69’) HT 0-3