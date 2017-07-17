Triumph and frustration for Marcus Armstrong at Mugello

Monday, 17 July, 2017 - 10:06

Marcus Armstrong continues to show his form in the Italian Formula 4 Championship with a win and a second placing at the latest round - and has increased his championship lead despite a frustrating third race.

"We had a good collective test on Wednesday here prior to the race weekend. I felt fairly happy with the car going into qualifying. In the first qualifying session we got pole - my third of the season," he said.

The second session did not go to plan.

Victory in race one was a relatively easy result, a flag to flag domination of the 22-strong grid in a car that suited the hot, dry conditions. It was his second win and sixth podium finish of the championship.

Starting from P4 on the second row of the grid for the second race, Armstrong shot up to second overall behind his team-mate, Juri Vips.

"That run of overtaking was pretty busy, but I managed to carve through without putting the car at risk. At the end, Artem just had more grip so there wasn’t much I could do. Eighth was a good enough result in the circumstances."

The next round of the Italian F4 Championship will be held at Imola on September 8-10.