Baseball NZ names age grade coaching staff for next two years

Monday, 17 July, 2017 - 12:30

The coaching staff has been named to lead the New Zealand U15 squad into the 2018 Baseball Confederation of Oceania (BCO) Championships to be held in Auckland in January, while at the same time giving certainty to coaches by confirming a staff for U13 and U18 levels as well.

Former New Zealand Diamondblacks and San Diego Padres pitcher and current National Development Officer pitcher Riki Paewai will be head coach for the team and will be assisted by former New York Mets Pitcher and Diamondblacks bullpen coach D J Carrasco, along with Wellington-based National Development Officer and former Baltimore Orioles minor leaguer Kris Richards and Auckland and Howick-Pakuranga youth coach Jonathan Southey.

"It was a difficult process (to select the coaching panel) in the sense that we have started to develop a broader base of coaches in the country, which in recent years hasn’t always been the case," said Baseball New Zealand CEO Ryan Flynn. "All the coaches selected and those who applied have put a lot of time into the national program as well as local clubs and regional teams and we’re attempting to include as many coaches in national team camps and tournaments to upskill this core group as possible in the coming years.

"Of course, we are on the hunt for coaches who have a solid understanding of the game, who have game experience, and who are eager to develop our young players and compete at the highest level," said Flynn, "but we were also looking for coaches who are eager to learn and get better, as we continue to be very much in a development stage with our youth teams."

This will be Paewai’s first time as head coach of a national team, having served as an assistant coach with the U13 Ripken team in 2014, the U18 BCO team in 2015 and last year at the U15 World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Baseball World Cup in Iwaki, Japan, and Flynn says about Paewai: "Having played professionally and represented New Zealand at WBC (World Baseball Classic) tournaments, Riki has been exposed to playing and coaching baseball at the highest level, so he understands what is needed to compete, and compete under pressure. He has coached every age grade now over the past four years, and he had done a fantastic job, especially with our pitchers."

Baseball New Zealand has also confirmed coaching panels for the U13 and U18 age groups for the next two years, something Ryan Flynn believes will give the coaches the opportunity to build stronger rosters within each group and allow national coaching staffs to focus on the top Kiwi players in the country and around the globe. "Having these coaches know that they will lead these teams for the next couple of years will allow them more time to work with and develop players in between BCO and WBSC tournaments," said Flynn, adding, "This will also enable the organization to build a consistent high performance and national team model, something we’ve been building toward for several years."

The coaching staffs are as follows:

U13 - Andrew Marck (current National U13 Ripken All Star team), Toshiki Nakao (North Shore City and assistant coach, U15 Team at 2016 WBSC Baseball World Cup), Sean Ellison (Selwyn (Christchurch) and assistant coach U15 Team at 2016 WBSC Baseball World Cup) and Ryota Okumoto (North Shore City Junior Coach and Senior Player);

U15 - Riki Paewai, DJ Carrasco, Kris Richards, Jonathan Southey;

U18 - Dan Tan (National Development Officer and current National U13 Ripken All Star team), Gary Wheelock (former MLB pitcher and Seattle Mariners coach, assistant coach 2017 U18 Team BCO Championship), John Lee (North Shore City U19 Coach and Diamondblacks pitcher), Nate McDonald (Southern Astros U16(Christchurch) and Regional Canterbury coach).

Paewai takes over the reins of the U15 team from former Japanese Samurai (national team), Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) pitcher and now Albany resident Naoyuki Shimizu, who will be head coach for the New Zealand Men’s All-Star Team that will be travelling to Japan for games against high quality Japanese University teams in 2018. This trip will become an annual trip leading to qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and the next qualifying tournament for the World Baseball Classic.

Paewai is excited at the prospect of coaching the U15 team. "We have a very strong coaching staff and I look forward to getting together with them to discuss our approach and the selection process," said Paewai, who added that the "Under 15 group is a very important age in a young ball player’s life and I look forward to having an influence on their careers at this stage.

Development squads for all age groups will be selected soon and the U15 National Team will be chosen from within those squads, said Flynn. Trials will continue to happen periodically throughout the year across the nation and world.