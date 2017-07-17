Johnson injury not as serious as feared

Monday, 17 July, 2017 - 17:20

Shaun Johnson’s injury isn’t as serious as initially feared following confirmation today that he has ruptured the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and is expected to be out for six to eight weeks.

Initial diagnosis suggested the 26-year-old may have suffered season-ending damage to the anterior cruciate ligament during the Vodafone Warriors’ 19th-round NRL encounter with Penrith on Friday night.

"This is a much better outcome than we had expected," said Vodafone Warriors team doctor John Mayhew.

"We had believed the injury was likely to be an ACL but scans have indicated this isn’t so and Shaun won’t need surgical intervention to repair the injury."