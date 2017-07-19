100 days to Rugby League World Cup 2017

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 15:47

Sport and Recreation Minister Jonathan Coleman says the next major event on New Zealand’s sporting calendar is the Rugby League World Cup 2017.

"Today marks 100 days to go until the kick off the Rugby League World Cup New Zealand’s set to co-host in late October," says Dr Coleman.

"Preparations are well underway for the tournament which will see seven of the 28 games played in Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, and Christchurch.

"The economic benefits to New Zealand are expected to be considerable with organisers forecasting over 6,000 international visitors, contributing around $4.8 million to our economy.

"To support the tournament organisers and the host cities the Government has committed $1.35 million from the Major Events Development Fund.

"2017 has been a big year of major sporting events, with the successful hosting of the DHL New Zealand Lions Series and the World Masters Games. This tournament provides another opportunity for New Zealand to further demonstrate our ability to host world-class events."

The 2017 Rugby League World Cup comprises of 14 teams playing 28 games over five weeks in three countries. New Zealand and Australia are co-hosting, with three matches also being played in Papua New Guinea.

The tournament kicks off in Melbourne on 27 October. New Zealand will host its first game the following day at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland, when the Kiwis play Samoa.