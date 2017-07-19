Top four prepare for semi-finals in Netball NZ U17 Champs

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 19:25

The final four teams to fight it out for the Anna Rowberry Cup at the Netball NZ U17 Champs are all the usual suspects, bar one.

Wellington, Auckland and Christchurch - all winners of the title over the past four years - have again played their way through to tomorrow’s semi-finals at the Pukekohe Netball Centre. But the young Howick Pakuranga side is the giant-slayer joining them.

Howick Pakuranga boasts a team of predominantly Year 11 players. They beat Taranaki 37-20 in this morning’s top 16 playoff match, to come up against a more experienced Trust Waikato Hamilton City in the quarterfinals. But with their strong defence and steady shooters, the Howick Pakuranga side caused a minor upset in outgunning Hamilton, 32-20.

They will now line-up against defending champions Wellington Black A in tomorrow morning’s semi-final clash. Wellington continued their determined march towards the final with two almost identical victories today - 44-21 over Hawkes Bay, and 44-19 over Manawatu in the quarter-final.

Auckland 1 were also in decisive form, knocking Harbourside out of contention with a 72-21 defeat, before coming up against their sister side, Auckland 2, and winning 35-22.

Their semis opponents, Christchurch, had a tougher battle to make it through to the top four, with a one-goal win over North Harbour 1, 35-34. But in their quarter-final square-off with Eastern Waikato, the tall timber and fast mid-court in the South Island side proved too strong in the last game of the afternoon, winning 40-33.

Tomorrow’s final will be played at 2.45pm at the Pukekohe Netball Centre - the first time a national tournament has been played there.

All of the placings of the 38 teams in this year’s Netball NZ U17 Champs will be determined on tomorrow’s final day. The four-day outdoor tournament, featuring more than 450 talented young players from throughout the country, is the largest event on Netball New Zealand’s calendar.