Open Water starts New Zealand swim competition

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 11:53

New Zealand’s Charlotte Webby has finished mid-pack in 5km Open Water race at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Hungary.

Webby, from the Aquabladz club in New Plymouth, swam with the big pack on the opening lap before the pace went on over the second lap. American Ashley Twichell won in 59.07 after a sprint finish with the 10km winner Aurielie Muller (FRA) and Anna Marcela Cunha (BRA), a double world open water champion.

Such is the depth in open water swim competition that Webby finished just three minutes behind the winner but in 38th place.

Earlier Webby, who turned 29 this week, finished 40th in the 10km race which was eight minutes down on the winner.

The New Zealander stayed with the early pace before it cranked up late in the race staged in the stunning surrounds of Lake Balaton, two hours from Budapest

The pool competition gets underway on Sunday night (NZ time).

The 2017 FINA World Championships sees 3000 athletes competing in six different disciples over 17 days, highlighted by the pool competition at the new Dagaly Swimming Complex.