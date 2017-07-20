CRC Speedshow: No flappy paddles here

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 13:32

New Zealand kayak adventurer Scott Donaldson will be giving CRC Speedshow visitors the chance to experience a capsize when he uses CRC Speedshow to launch his next bold attempt to cross the Tasman Sea.

Donaldson was just 80km from Taranaki after leaving Coffs Harbour in Australia 84 days before when he had to end his previous attempt. He will set off again next April as he attempts to become the first kayaker to successfully complete the trip.

To launch the attempt, Scott will bring along the ocean-going kayak from that attempt to CRC Speedshow and guests can try it for size, as well as being flipped over on a rig in a realistic capsize simulation (without the water of course!) and see how the boat's self-righting system works.

"We wanted a high profile show to launch the 2018 attempt and CRC Speedshow fits the bill," explained Scott. "We are having a new boat built which has improvements and evolutions in almost every area, so the old boat is a great way to engage visitors and share as best as we can the experience of a long journey, solo, on board a slim craft. They can see paddling and sleeping conditions as well as the capsize experience."

Mr Donaldson is undertaking the challenge in partnership with the Asthma foundation, to raise awareness of the importance of aerobic activity and has secured Affco Kitchen Company as a major partner ahead of the historic attempt. He is still raising money for the adventure, however and will also be sharing with visitors to the show ways that they could get involved.