BNZ Crusaders team to play the Highlanders in Quarter-Final

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 14:52

The BNZ Crusaders enter the Investec Super Rugby finals series when they host the Highlanders on Saturday night. The southern derby will decide which of the South Island teams makes it through to the semi-finals next weekend.

Head Coach Scott Robertson has made five changes and three positional changes to the starting fifteen that played the Hurricanes last weekend.

It is a fresh front row of Joe Moody, Codie Taylor and Owen Franks that will face the Highlanders forward pack. Wyatt Crockett, Mike Alaalatoa and Ben Funnell will cover from the bench.

Sam Whitelock returns to the starting line-up to captain the team, and vice-captain Ryan Crotty will also return at second-five. That sees David Havili shift back to fullback and Israel Dagg move to the wing.

Kick-off is at 7:35pm this Saturday night at AMI Stadium, Christchurch, and tickets are available from www.ticketdirect.co.nz or the Ticket Direct app.

BNZ Crusaders team to play the Highlanders:

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor

3. Owen Franks

4. Scott Barrett

5. Sam Whitelock (C)

6. Jordan Taufua

7. Matt Todd (VC)

8. Kieran Read

9. Bryn Hall

10. Richie Mo'unga

11. Seta Tamanivalu

12. Ryan Crotty (VC)

13. Jack Goodhue

14. Israel Dagg

15. David Havili

RESERVES

16. Ben Funnell

17. Wyatt Crockett

18. Michael Alaalatoa

19. Luke Romano

20. Pete Samu

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. Mitchell Hunt

23. George Bridge