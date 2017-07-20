BNZ Crusaders team to play the Highlanders in Quarter-Final

|
The BNZ Crusaders enter the Investec Super Rugby finals series when they host the Highlanders on Saturday night. The southern derby will decide which of the South Island teams makes it through to the semi-finals next weekend.
Head Coach Scott Robertson has made five changes and three positional changes to the starting fifteen that played the Hurricanes last weekend.
It is a fresh front row of Joe Moody, Codie Taylor and Owen Franks that will face the Highlanders forward pack. Wyatt Crockett, Mike Alaalatoa and Ben Funnell will cover from the bench.
Sam Whitelock returns to the starting line-up to captain the team, and vice-captain Ryan Crotty will also return at second-five. That sees David Havili shift back to fullback and Israel Dagg move to the wing.
Kick-off is at 7:35pm this Saturday night at AMI Stadium, Christchurch, and tickets are available from www.ticketdirect.co.nz or the Ticket Direct app.
BNZ Crusaders team to play the Highlanders:
1. Joe Moody
2. Codie Taylor
3. Owen Franks
4. Scott Barrett
5. Sam Whitelock (C)
6. Jordan Taufua
7. Matt Todd (VC)
8. Kieran Read
9. Bryn Hall
10. Richie Mo'unga
11. Seta Tamanivalu
12. Ryan Crotty (VC)
13. Jack Goodhue
14. Israel Dagg
15. David Havili
RESERVES
16. Ben Funnell
17. Wyatt Crockett
18. Michael Alaalatoa
19. Luke Romano
20. Pete Samu
21. Mitchell Drummond
22. Mitchell Hunt
23. George Bridge
