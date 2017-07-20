Kiwis Abroad: Kiwis make mark with goal-scoring exploits

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 17:43

Several Kiwis have found the back of the net for their respective clubs in recent days while others are looking to pick up professional contracts as New Zealand’s overseas-based players continue to make an impact across the globe.

Leading the way in the scoring stakes was striker Myer Bevan, who got his account for Vancouver Whitecaps 2 off the mark in a 1-1 draw with Reno 1868. He did so in memorable fashion too, rifling in an unstoppable shot from outside the box in the 79th minute after good build up play down the left by Vancouver.

As well as securing his side a point, the spectacular strike earned Bevan a place in the individual spotlight as it was a nominee for the United Soccer League (USL) Goal of the Week. He had a couple of fellow Kiwis to share his success with as Deklan Wynne and Francis De Vries also took full part in the match, the latter wearing the captain’s armband. Bevan went into the referee’s notebook again when he received a late caution, as did De Vries. Wynne created Vancouver’s best chance of the first half when he charged down the left and sent in a ball for David Norman Jr, who could not find the net with his strike.

Also on target in the United States was two-cap All White Craig Henderson and former New Zealand U-20 international Daniel Bowkett. Henderson joined Bevan in scoring a first goal from his club by rising off the bench to provide Indy Eleven’s second in a 2-0 win over Jacksonville Armada in the North American Soccer League (NASL). The midfielder came on just past the hour mark and did not take long to make an impact, receiving the ball with his back to goal on the edge of the six-yard box before swivelling and prodding it inside the far corner.

The goal helped Indy Eleven extend their unbeaten run to five games in the spring season. Like Bevan, Henderson’s exploits earned recognition with the goal being named the NASL Play of the Week. Meanwhile, Bowkett was also finding the net but his strike was ultimately in vain as the New York Red Bulls U-23s went down 4-1 to the Long Island Rough Riders in the USL Premier Development League play-offs. While Bowkett’s effort was only a consolation goal as the Red Bulls’ campaign ended in disappointment, they did have something to celebrate after earlier claiming the regular season title in the Mid Atlantic Division.

In the women’s game in America, Katie Bowen has been influential both on and off the pitch for FC Kansas City. The Football Ferns midfielder was in the thick of the action as Kansas fell 4-1 to Orlando Pride, setting up her side’s goal but also conceding a penalty that US national team star Alex Morgan tucked away. Bowen played a ball in to Maegan Kelly for City’s only goal in the 65th minute and was substituted a couple of minutes later as Kansas chased the game. Days later, the Kiwi was passing on her skills to the next generation of players after stopping by an all-girls clinic with team mate and Canadian international Desiree Scott. Elsewhere in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), a pair of Ferns came up against each other as Rosie White’s Boston Breakers clashed with Rebekah Stott’s Seattle Reign.

Both played for the full 90 minutes and White’s main contribution was to create a goal-scoring opportunity in the 68th minute, the midfielder sprinting to reach a ball that had been played out wide and sending it into the box, only for Adriana Leon to be pipped to it by Seattle goalkeeper Hayley Kopmeyer. The Breakers have now extended their unbeaten run to four games, their longest such streak since 2013. The Abby Erceg-led North Carolina Courage are still on top of the table despite falling to a fifth defeat of the season, 1-0 away to the Portland Thorns. Erceg played for the entirety at centre back but could not keep a clean sheet in front of nearly 17,000 fans.

Goalkeepers Max Crocombe and Nik Tzanev had more success in that quest, both dealing with everything that was thrown at them in pre-season friendlies. Crocombe took on one of the most famous clubs in world football as Manchester United sent a reserve squad to meet Salford City with the Kiwi custodian recording a clean sheet before being replaced just past the hour.

Salford were two goals in front when Crocombe made way but gave up that lead to draw 2-2. Tzanev went one better for the AFC Wimbledon development team, starring between the sticks as a young Dons line-up edged out senior opposition. The 20-year-old had little to do for the first half of a 1-0 win against Bostik League South side Carshalton Athletic but was in fine fettle in the second, pulling off several outstanding saves and showing a safe pair of hands when claiming crosses.

In other goalkeeping news, FIFA Confederations Cup hero Stefan Marinovic looks likely to be on the move after rejecting a new contract at German lower league outfit SpVgg Unterhaching and reportedly attracting interest from several other clubs, most notably the Vancouver Whitecaps. If that switch does go through, Vancouver’s Kiwi contingent will grow even further with Bevan, Wynne and De Vries all already on the books.

Several other New Zealanders will also have new surroundings to look forward to if their trial periods prove successful. All Whites legend Rory Fallon - who cemented his place in New Zealand football folklore with his match-winning header against Bahrain en route to the 2010 FIFA World Cup - is looking to earn a deal at Torquay United and came on for the last half hour of a 2-0 defeat to former club Plymouth Argyle. Torquay play in the National League - the fifth tier of English football - and would be the 12th club of the 35-year-old’s nomadic career in the United Kingdom.

At the other end of their footballing journey are former U-20 New Zealand international Andrew Blake and Team Wellington player Niko Kirwan, the son of ex-All Black John. Both are currently aiming to take the next steps in their burgeoning careers with Blake continuing to try his luck on trial at Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian while Kirwan is doing likewise at Italian Serie C side AC Mestre. Having already confirmed a move is Football Ferns midfielder Betsy Hassett, who has signed for KR Reykjavik in Iceland. Hassett will head to the Nordic nation from Dutch giants Ajax, whom she won a league-and-cup double with last season, and lists Manchester City and Werder Bremen among her former clubs.

Elsewhere in Europe, plenty of goals flew in off Kiwi boots with Nikko Boxall, Jesse Edge, Greg Draper and Tyler Boyd all finding the net. Boxall stabbed home a low free kick from close range as KuPS defeated HIFK 3-0 in the Finnish top flight and a memorable period for the Boxall family - Nikko is the brother of All White Michael - continued as he was named in the division’s team of the season so far. At the halfway point of the Veikkausliiga, Boxall has contributed significantly to the league’s third-best defensive record and has notched two goals and two assists at the other end - an impressive return for a defender.

Edge was likewise on target for Dutch side Achilles ’29 in a 6-0 pre-season win over Twente while one-cap All White Greg Draper struck for The New Saints as the Welsh outfit defeated Market Drayton 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the Shropshire Senior Cup. Just a few days later, Draper was introduced as a second-half substitute as The New Saints’ dreams of progressing in the UEFA Champions League came to an end with a 5-1 loss to Croatia’s HNK Rijeka. Meanwhile, Tyler Boyd has been in good form for his new loan club in Portugal, CD Tondela. The six-capped 22-year-old got on the scoresheet in a 2-2 draw with GD Chaves before notching the winning penalty against Academica to secure some pre-season silverware for Tondela.